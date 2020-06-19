Dana White preparing for a second coronavirus shutdown (UFC on ESPN 11 scrum video)

Dana White

It's surely something that no one wants to even contemplate, but as the president of the UFC, Dana White has to consider what he'll do if there is a second nationwide shutdown because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

White has been trying to navigate the restrictions imposed because of the pandemic from day one. He faced heavy scrutiny for being one of the few heads of a professional sports league to try and move forward during the shutdown. That scrutiny abated a bit when he was finally able to run UFC 249 on May 9 in Florida.

Now he is almost lorded for his tenacity in getting his sport going again, providing a blueprint for others to follow in order to safely get back to live sports.

He didn't go through all of that simply to get sideswiped again if there is another shutdown. White doesn't spend his days simply lining out fight cards as if there will be no more setbacks. He's actively preparing for the day when the world faces another smackdown.

Watch as White discusses his latest views on the pandemic, considers whether or not Amanda Nunes is truly contemplating retirement, and more at his UFC on ESPN 11 pre-fight scrum with the media.

