Dana White-managed LLC looks to bring ‘Slap Fighting’ to Nevada; commission set to discuss designation

An LLC managed by UFC president Dana White and former UFC CEO Lorenzo Fertitta is looking to bring “Slap Fighting” to Nevada.

According to an October monthly meeting agenda recently distributed to MMA Junkie by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC), a discussion will take place Wednesday to determine if “such contests or exhibitions qualify as unarmed combat … and thus fall under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Athletic commission,” as defined by the law.

Schiaffo LLC is the name of the business that brought the matter before the commission. According to Nevada business license search SilverFlume, White and Fertitta, as well as UFC chief operating officer Lawrence Epstein and “The Ultimate Fighter” producer Craig Piligian are listed as the LLC’s managers.

It is unclear how much this promotion and its proposed rule set would deviate from the traditional slap fighting competition.

Slap fighting gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic era through viral internet videos. Historically, slap fighting contests have consisted of two competitors standing within an arm’s reach of the other. The two combatants take turns winding up and striking their opponent in the face with an open hand. Spotters back the two slappers in case one loses consciousness.

Perhaps the most notable American promotion to date is Slap Fighting Championship, which according to a promotional video on its official website has run events since 2017 in “undisclosed locations” across the country.

