Dana White kicks off the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor MacGregor World Tour in Los Angeles. White met with reporters in a backstage scrum before the actual press conference kicked off, where he dished on everything Mayweather vs. McGregor, including talking about the chance McGregor never returns to the Octagon.

