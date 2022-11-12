Dana White happy for Cain Velasquez’s bail, hopes ‘real justice gets served’ at trial

Matthew Wells
·1 min read

Dana White is glad Cain Velasquez is home while he awaits trial.

The former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge Tuesday, allowing him to return home to his family while he awaits trial for a number of charges, including attempted murder.

Velasquez was jailed for over eight months after allegedly shooting at a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting Velasquez’s son.

“I’m happy for him and his family to finally be back together,” White told TMZ. “Cain Velasquez is a good man. He’s a good person. I’m hoping that the judge that looks at this case says, ‘You know what? This family’s suffered enough.’

“If the kids haven’t suffered enough in this thing – they lost their father for almost a year. So, hopefully, the real justice gets served in this case and Cain Velasquez, who is a good man, a good father, a good husband, gets to be at home with his family.

Velasquez, 40, was released on a $1 million bond after a two-day pre-trial hearing.

In addition to no weapons, other terms of his release include GPS monitoring, TBI/CTE outpatient treatment, counseling, and a 300-yard protective order against his alleged victims. He is due back in court Nov. 21.

Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest

