Dana White: To even talk about Conor McGregor’s next opponent is ‘silly’

Since Conor McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 due to suffering a broken leg in the final seconds of the opening round, a lot of fighters have called out the former two-division UFC Champion.

McGregor has engaged in numerous social media altercations with fighters spanning multiple weight classes while recovering from his injury. The potential opponents for McGregor to face in his return are numerous, but UFC president Dana White thinks it's 'ridiculous' to entertain who McGregor will face when he's healed up and ready to return to the octagon.

"Conor's not even - Conor's still hurt," White said during Saturday's UFC Vegas 42 Post-fight Press Conference.

"To even talk about Conor is silly." White said.

