Danny Segura and Ken Hathaway
·1 min read
Dana White doesn’t think 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is too green for UFC: ‘This kid is legit’

LAS VEGAS – Dana White doesn’t think Raul Rosas Jr. is too green for the UFC.

Despite just being 17-years-old, the UFC president had no hesitation in giving Rosas (6-0) a contract with the UFC after his dominant showing at Dana White’s Contender Series 55.

Rosas dominated Mando Gutierrez (7-2) to win a clean 30-27 scoring across all three judges’ scorecards. The bout took place on Tuesday at the UFC Apex.

Like most, White was impressed with what he saw from Rosas.

“What a war, what a technical fight it was,” White told reporters at the DWCS 55 post-fight press conference. “Both guys pushed themselves as hard as they could. And for a 17-year-old to conduct himself the way he did in this fight, I was blown away by it. Blown away.”

Rosas has just six professional fights under his belt, and he just made his pro debut a year ago in August 2021. Many online wondered if Rosas was too young and inexperienced for the UFC. White disagrees with the skeptics.

“Not off what I just saw, not off what I just saw,” White said regarding Rosas being too young for the UFC. “After what I just saw, this kid is ready to fight in the UFC.

“I’m very, very impressed with this kid. He’s absolutely special. The amount of fighter that were blowing me up going, ‘Oh my God. This kid is for real. This kid is legit. Impressive.'”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Dana White’s Contender Series 55.

