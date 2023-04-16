Dana White discusses Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, Max Holloway’s future, more after UFC on ESPN 44

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – UFC president Dana White spoke to the media on Saturday night following the completion of UFC on ESPN 44.

He touched on various topics at T-Mobile Center, including Max Holloway’s future, Edson Barboza’s highlight-reel KO of Billy Quarantillo, Nate Diaz’s boxing match against Jake Paul, the latest with Beneil Dariush’s replacement opponent for UFC 288, and more.

You can watch White’s full post-event news conference above, plus check out a transcription of some of the topics de discussed below.

Max Holloway's future

Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Max Holloway (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Arnold Allen (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t know (what’s next). He won tonight, and we’ll see where he goes from here. Like I said, he beat a young, super talented guy that could’ve fought a different fight had he stepped it up a little sooner.”

Edson Barboza's KO of Billy Quarantillo

Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Edson Barboza (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Billy Quarantillo (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

“Incredible. Again, against a young (fighter). Look how long Edson has been here and again against a young, up-and-coming savage, and he finished the fight the way he did. Impressive.”

Gillian Robertson's submission win

Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gillian Robertson (red gloves) fights Piera Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

“She doesn’t go under my radar. I love that kid. Every time she fights – win, lose or draw – she goes for it. She goes in there to fight. She could’ve easily kept that top position and kept dropping punches and elbows, but no, she goes for the amrbar, which is super dangerous to give up that position. A lot of people don’t do it. They play it safe. She never plays it safe. She goes in there and goes to war. She was on the bottom, she starts scrambling, then she gets on top. She’s a tough woman to fight. I’m a huge fan of hers. She definitely doesn’t go under her radar. If you’re a fight fan, every time she steps in there, you know you’re in for a treat.”

UFC 288 update after Oliveira vs. Dariush postponement

Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (R) fights against USA’s Jorge Masvidal during their UFC 287 welterweight bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 8, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

What could happen with UFC 288 co-main event?

“We’re working on it now. I just told Sean that we will get together on Monday and button this up. Sean was like, ‘I’ll call you tomorrow.’ So we’ll get it done.”

Could Gilbert Burns be involved?

“(Gilbert Burns) has been blowing me up all day, too, so probably.”

Nate Diaz's potential return to UFC, boxing match vs. Jake Paul

Could Diaz return to UFC?

“We love Nate. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

“I don’t want to sh*t on other people’s fights like ‘Oscar De La Wierdo,’ but yeah, I don’t want to talk about the fight. First of all, neither guy is my guy. There’s just no need for me to comment on it or whatever. I wish them the best, and I hope they make a gazillion dollars.”

Zak Cummings and Ed Herman retire from MMA

Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Zak Cummings (red gloves) hugs Ed Herman (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

“That kid (Ed Herman) is so tough and has so much heart. I like him a lot. Both guys. For Cummings to come in here tonight in front of his hometown and do it the way he did, it’s so hard for these guys for so many reasons, most importantly the winner. Especially after a win, to say, ‘You know what, tonight is the perfect venue to end my career.’ It’s hard to do, and I got a lot of respect for him. He made the right choice, and I agree with what he did.

“For a guy like Ed Herman, not only to get to the UFC but to stay for as long as he did. He’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever known. He’s tough, durable, will face anybody, dog. I respect him a lot. Both of them.

“I gave them both $50,000 tonight too. I’m getting old and soft, boys. Old and soft.”

