Dana White defends Colby Covington: 'I don't know if I heard anything racist that he said'

UFC president Dana White doesn’t take issue with Colby Covington’s controversial comments. White stood by Covington on Thursday, saying Covington didn’t say anything racist.

White, 51, was asked about the situation after a number of UFC fighters criticized Covington after he called Black Lives Matter “terrorists.”

White responded by saying he encourages his fighters to speak their minds, and added that he wasn’t sure Covington said anything racist.

Colby Covington in hot water after BLM comments

Covington, 32, drew ire after comparing Black Lives Matter to “terrorists.” Covington also called the organization “criminals.” He made those comments following his win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.

Covington also hurled politically-charged barbs at Woodley, calling him a Marxist and a communist. Covington is a big supporter of President Donald Trump. The two have tweeted at each other and taken pictures together.

White is also a Trump supporter, and has spoken at Trump rallies.

Other UFC fighters upset with Colby Covington

While White saw no issue with Covington’s comments, other UFC fighters don’t feel the same way. Sijara Eubanks called Covington’s comments “racist” and “disgusting.” Israel Adesanya said Covington insulted Adesanya’s culture.

Even Reebok got involved. While the company doesn’t directly sponsor Covington, it sponsors UFC. Reebok stated it does not agree with Covington’s comments.

