Dana White continues talks with Floyd Mayweather: a fight is still ‘very possible’

Dana White late last year said that he has an agreement with Floyd Mayweather Jr. to do something together, likely in October or November of 2020. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, he confirmed that talks with Mayweather are ongoing and that a fight with the former champion boxer is still "very possible."

Mayweather said in December of last year, “Dana White and I are working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020.”

In response, White told Jim Rome, “It’s true. We sat at the Clippers game. We started talking and we literally got a deal done right there on the court. And if things play out the way things Floyd and I think they will, I will probably sit down with Al Haymon (Mayweather’s manager) in March and get a deal on paper.

“If everything goes our way, Floyd and I would be doing something in October or November (of 2020).”

Obviously, things haven't panned out quite the way the two combat sports moguls had planned. Most obviously, the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe, turning everyone's year upside down.

"Floyd and I still have dialogue and go back and forth. We're still interested on both sides," White told TMZ Sports, although he was adamant that the talks don't involve a Conor McGregor rematch.

"I know he would rematch Conor McGregor. I don't know if you heard about this, but Conor McGregor is retired. When I'm doing things right now, I don't even think about Conor. Conor McGregor is retired."

(Video courtesy of TMZSports)

Dana White: Could Floyd Mayweather Jr fight MMA in the UFC?

