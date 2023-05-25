Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 7 roster filling up for summer 2023 launch

Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 7 is in the works.

DWCS debuted in 2017 with an eight-episode inaugural season. Season 2 was held in 2018 with eight episodes, followed by a three-episode DWCS: Brasil. In 2019, DWCS was extended to 10 episodes for its third season. The length was repeated in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Each season, the number of fighters signed has increased. Thus far, the show has produced UFC notables including Sean O’Malley, Maycee Barber, Geoff Neal, Ryan Spann, Sodiq Yusuff, Jamahal Hill, Taila Santos, Johnny Walker, Alex Perez, Bo Nickal, Jailton Almeida, Jack Della Maddalena, and Marina Rodriguez among others.

In recent weeks, the UFC matchmakers have been gearing up for a summer DWCS return, expected to launch Aug. 8. Athletes and matchups have slowly but surely been booked. The number of episodes for Season 7 is not yet known.

Scroll below to see the latest athletes and fights booked, which have been confirmed by MMA Junkie or posted about by the fighters involved. This list will be updated as more fighters and matchups come to light.

Episode 1 - Aug. 8

Flyweight : Kevin Borjas (8-1) vs. Joshua Van (7-1) (MMA Mania)

Bantamweight : Junior Cortez (7-2) vs. Payton Talbott (5-0) (MMA reporter Shawn Bitter)

Heavyweight : Caio Machado (7-1-1) vs. Kevin Szaflarski (11-1)

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

Episode 2 - Aug. 15

Women’s strawweight : Eduarda Moura (8-0) vs. Janaina Silva (5-0)

Bantamweight : Charalampos Grigoriou (7-3) vs. Cameron Smotherman (8-3) (MMA Mania)

Heavyweight : Paulo Renato Jr. (12-2) vs. TBA

Middleweight : Eli Aronov (6-0) vs. Zach Reese (5-0)

TBA vs. TBA

Episode 3 - Aug. 22

Episode 4 - Aug. 29

Middleweight : Marco Silva (9-1) vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

Episode 5 - Sept. 5

Women’s flyweight : Corinne Laframboise (8-4) vs. TBA

Light heavyweight : Bruno Lopes (11-0) vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

Episode 6 - Sept. 12

Heavyweight : Jhonata Diniz (7-1) vs. Eduardo Neves (5-0) (MMA reporter Shawn Bitter)

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

Confirmed fighters without dates

Heavyweight : Greg Velasco (6-0)

Light heavyweight : Brendson Ribeiro (14-5)

Middleweight : Cam Rowston (8-2)

Middleweight : Val Woodburn (7-0)

Lightweight : Bogdan Grad (11-1)

Lightweight : Tom Nolan (5-0)

Flyweight : Edgar Chairez (10-4)

Women’s bantamweight : Rainn Guerrero (5-1)

Women’s strawweight: Patricia Alujas (9-2)

