Dana White’s Contender Series 65 faceoff highlights video, photo gallery from Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – The pre-fight activities are in the books for Dana White’s Contender Series 65 following Monday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs.

Eight fighters will vie for UFC contracts in their fights, including light heavyweights Rodolfo Bellato (10-2) and Murtaza Talha (6-0), who headline the show. One bout was canceled because of a massive weight miss.

At the conclusion of the official weigh-ins, the fighters came face to face for staredowns. Check out the highlights in the video above and a photo gallery from the weigh-ins and faceoffs below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 65 takes place Tuesday and streams on ESPN+.

