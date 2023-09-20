Dana White’s Contender Series 63 results: Four fighters earn UFC contracts

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene reporting live from Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 63 event.

Dana White’s Contender Series cards see prospects fighting for the opportunity to sign a UFC deal, with UFC president Dana White on hand to make the decisions.

The sixth episode of Season 7 aw 10 fighters compete for their shots at UFC contracts. A bout between undefeated heavyweights Shamil Gaziev (11-0) and Greg Velasco (6-1) served as the featured matchup of the five-bout lineup. Gaziev won by first-round submission.

Gaziev along with Stephanie Luciano, Igor da Silva and Kaynan Kruschewsky received UFC contracts after their respective bouts

The UFC Apex hosted Tuesday’s card, which streamed live on ESPN+ and began at 8 p.m. ET.

Full results of Dana White’s Contender Series 63 include:

Shamil Gaziev def. Greg Velasco via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:38

Daniel James Allen def. JaCobi Jones via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Talita Alencar vs. Stephanie Luciano ends in a draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Kaynan Kruschewsky def. Dylan Mantello via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:52

Igor da Silva def. Jhonata Silva via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:37

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for DWCS 63.

Igor da Silva vs. Jhonata Silva

Result: Igor da Silva def. Jhonata Silva via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:37

Records: Igor da Silva (8-0), Jhonata Silva (8-2)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:n Jason Herzog

Round 1 – da Silva comes out aggressive and is walking down Silva. Silva having a tough time connecting. Nice jab by da Silva. Leg kick by da Silva. Oh! Silva with a nice left hook, but da Silva eats it well. Good body shot by da Silva. Da Silva shoots for a takedown and gets it with two minutes left. Silva gets back up briefly, but da Silva hits him with a slam back to the ground. And Silva scrambles his way out! Fun fight. Leg kick by Silva. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, da Silva.

Round 2 – Oh! Da Silva wobbles Silva with a left! Silva is hurt. He goes down. Da Silva all over him with non-stop ground-and-pound! Silva recovers and da Silva dials back the onslaught. Silva is back to his feet. Da Silva is still hunting for the kill. Oh! Silva wobbled again. He goes down. It’s over! Great win by da Silva.

Kaynan Kruschewsky vs. Dylan Mantello

Result: Kaynan Kruschewsky def. Dylan Mantello via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:52

Records: Kaynan Kruschewsky (15-1), Dylan Mantello (7-3)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Round 1 – Oh! Both connect early here. Mantello seems to be getting the better of the shots here. Nice right hand by Mantello. Kruschewsky with a couple of hard jabs. Kruschewsky walking down Mantello. Heavy right hand connects for Kruschewsky. And another one! Kruschewsky scores a takedown. Mantello scrambles, but gets his back taken. Kruschewsky is going for the rear-naked choke! Mantello is out! It’s over.

Talita Alencar vs. Stephanie Luciano

Result: Talita Alencar vs. Stephanie Luciano ends in a draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Records: Talita Alencar (4-0-1), Stephanie Luciano (5-1-1)

Division: Strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jason Herzog

Round 1 – These two came to fight! Alencar shoots for a takedown, almost gets it, but ends with her back on the canvas. Luciano hovers over, kicking repeatedly Alencar’s legs. Referee stands them up. Good left by Luciano. Alencar shoots and gets it! Luciano scrambling, but Alencar ends on top. Good control here by Alencar. Ground-and-pound by Alencar, although not much damage from it. Complete control from half guard by Alencar. One minute left. Oh! Nasty elbows by Alencar. Luciano gets up, but pinned against the cage by Alencar. Luciano reverses the position. Now back to striking. Another takedown at the bell by Alencar.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Alencar.

Round 2 – Oh! Hard one, two by Luciano. She’s walking down Alencar. Alencar shoots and gets a takedown. Alencar now takes the back. Luciano doing a good job at tying Alencar’s arms and taking no damage, but not getting close to escaping the position. Two minutes left. Luciano briefly gets out, but is now mounted by Alencar. Good shots by Alencar. One minute left. Oh! Luciano reverses the position. Alencar kicks her off. Alencar gets up! These two are brawling! Alencar gets a takedown a few seconds before the bell.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Alencar.

Round 3 – Luciano connects. Alencar shoots a couple of times, but Luciano stuffs them. Alencar looks tired. Alencar gets pressed against the cage. She pulls guard on Luciano. Luciano gets up and gets the referee to create a standup. Good shots here by Luciano. Alencar shoots for a takedown and gets stuffed. Three minutes left. Right hand connects by Luciano. Luciano is walking down Alencar. Another failed takedown by Alencar. Luciano now on top, landing ground-and-pound. Luciano lets Alencar back up. Good shots by Luciano. More failed takedowns by Alencar. One minute left. Alencar is exhausted. Uppercut by Luciano. Luciano all over Alencar with shots! Alencar presses Luciano against the cage. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Luciano. Overall 29-28, Alencar.

JaCobi Jones vs. Daniel James Allen

Result: Daniel James Allen def. JaCobi Jones via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Records: Daniel James Allen (5-0), JaCobi Jones (6-2)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Round 1 – Good jabs here by James Allen. Right hand connect for James Allen. James Allen catches a kick from Jones, almost gets the takedown, but they’re back to striking. Body kick by James Allen. Oh! A hard right hook connects for Jones. Hard leg kick by Jones. One, two by James Allen. Three minutes left. Neither is connecting clean at the moment. Body kick by James Allen. One, two to close out the round for James Allen.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, James Allen.

Round 2 – Welp, James Allen lands an accidental low blow and the fight is paused. The fight resumes. Hard jab by James Allen. And now a straight left. James Allen is having much more success on the feet here and being more aggressive. Oh, man. Another low blow from James Allen. The fight is paused. Jones is sitting down in pain. The fight resumes after a few minutes. A couple of hard leg kicks by Jones. Good left by Jones. Good jab by James Allen. James Allen with a right hook. Jones attacking the leg kicks. Another low blow but this time by Jones. The fight is paused and quickly resumed. One, two by James Allen. Jones with many leg kicks. More leg kicks by Jones. The bell ring.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, James Allen.

Round 3 – Both are upping their attacks, but James Allen seems to be the more aggressive fighter. Jones comes up short on a takedown. James Allen walking down Jones, but neither connecting very clean. Nice right hand by James Allen. Body kick by Jones, but gets taken down in the process. Jones gets up, but being pressed against the cage. He gets loose, but with less than two minutes left. James Allen clearly getting the better of the strikes. James Allen all over Jones. James Allen walks down Jones until the bell.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, James Allen. Overall 30-27, James Allen.

Shamil Gaziev vs. Greg Velasco

Result: Shamil Gaziev def. Greg Velasco via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:38

Records: Shamil Gaziev (11-0), Greg Velasco (6-1)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jaon Herzog

Round 1 – Oh! Velasco gets dropped by Gaziev. But now Velasco gets the back of Gaziev. Gaziev is almost out, but Velasco re gains the back again. Gaziev gets out and is now on top of Velasco. Gaziev gets mount. He moves to Velasco’s back. Gaziev gets the rear-naked choke and there’s the tap! It’s over!

