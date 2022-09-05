Dana White’s Contender Series 53 weigh-in results: One fighter needs to strip, but all 10 hit their marks

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Monday’s official Dana White’s Contender Series 53 fighter weigh-ins, where each fighter hit the mark for Tuesday’s card.

Ten fighters will vie for UFC contracts, including light heavyweights Rodalfo Bellato (8-1) and Vitor Petrino (6-0), who headline the show. The weigh-ins lasted 10 minutes, with women’s flyweight Nayara Maia needing the hoop to make 126 pounds for her fight with Tereza Bleda.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas. The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

Here are the full Dana White’s Contender Series 53 weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Rodalfo Bellato (205) vs. Vitor Petrino (203.5)

Gabriel Bonfim (170) vs. Trey Waters (170.5)

Jimmy Lawson (263) vs. Karl Williams (233)

Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Nariman Abbasov (156)

Tereza Bleda (125.5) vs. Nayara Maia (126)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie