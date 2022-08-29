Dana White’s Contender Series 52 weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Monday’s official Dana White’s Contender Series 52 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas. The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

Ten fighters will vie for UFC contracts in their fights, including welterweights Yusaku Kinoshita (5-1), from Japan, and Jose Henrique (5-0), from Brazil, who headline the show.

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 52 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Yusaku Kinoshita () vs. Jose Henrique ()

Sedriques Dumas () vs. Matej Penaz ()

Rodrigo Lidio () vs. Mateusz Rebecki ()

Viktoriya Dudakova () vs. Maria Silva ()

Blake Bilder () vs. Alexander Morgan ()

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie