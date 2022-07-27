Dana White’s Contender Series 47: Grading the winners

Dan Tom
·6 min read

Week 1 of Dana White’s Contender Series (2022) took place Tuesday in Las Vegas, and we’re grading the winners from the four-fight card, which streamed on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex.

With a simple but digestible format that has had the MMA fanbase responding, this series has shown to have legs in multiple ways while serving as a crockpot for contenders whom the UFC matchmakers can use for future events. So, with that trend in mind, I will once again be taking a look at the winning fighters regardless of whether or not they won a UFC contract, grading their performances in regards to their probability of returning to a UFC stage.

Alessandro Costa

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 26: (L-R) Alessandro Costa of Brazil punches Juan Andres Luna of Ecuador in a flyweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 1 at UFC APEX on July 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Weight class: Flyweight
Result: Alessandro Costa def. Juan Andres Luna via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
Grade: C+
Summary: In what ultimately was a slow and steady burn, [autotag]Alessandro Costa[/autotag] earned the win on the judges’ scorecards against Juan Andres Luna.

Costa came into this contest looking to be UFC-ready on paper, but the length and size of Luna seemed to trouble the Brazilian in the early going. Costa was able to finally start finding his opponent toward the end of the first frame after smartly mixing in shots to the body.

By the second round, Costa was able to drop Luna mid-uppercut with a nice right hand, shortly after the Ecuadorian was showboating, no less. Luna, who is also a strong grappler, was able to hit a nice sweep to get on top of Costa, but the Brazilian did a decent job of staying active and attacking from his back.

Both fighters demonstrated better urgency by the third frame, increasing their overall offense. That said, it was Costa who was landing the more meaningful attacks, building off of his previous bodywork and counters.

I’m a big fan of bolstering up the flyweight division, but I don’t blame the UFC president for passing on Costa given the output and entertainment that is typically a hallmark at 125 pounds. Perhaps Costa can get a call-up on short notice for his efforts, but both men still have plenty of time to shine in their respective careers.

Dennis Buzukja

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 26: (R-L) Dennis Buzukja punches Kaleio Romero in a featherweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 1 at UFC APEX on July 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Weight class: Featherweight
Result: Dennis Buzukja def. Kaleio Romero via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Grade: B
Summary: In a fight that was perhaps more fun than given credit for, I think [autotag]Dennis Buzukja[/autotag] deserves nothing less than a B for his win over Kaleio Romero.

Although Romero looked a bit too green on the feet to start the fight, the Team Alpha Male product was clearly strong considering the stymying control time he was able to rack up on Buzukja. However, whenever there was separation, Buzukja was the one landing the big shots a la an accurate right hand.

Buzukja built on his striking success when he could by adding knees and the like, but the New Yorker arguably allowed himself to be pressed up against the cage for too long by a very raw fighter (which arguably contributed to Dana White’s decision come contract time).

In both fighters’ defense, they each got to show off more of their skills in a dog fight of a third round that saw fun scrambles and positional changes throughout. Romero definitely could use more seasoning, but don’t be surprised if the UFC decides to give Buzukja a short-notice shot in the near future.

Anton Turkalj

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 26: (R-L) Anton Turkalj of Sweden grapples with Acacio Dos Santos of Brazil in a light heavyweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 1 at UFC APEX on July 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Weight class: Light heavyweight
Result:Anton Turkalj def. Acacio Dos Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Grade: C
Summary: In what was a bit of a forgettable fight, [autotag]Anton Turkalj[/autotag] took Acacio Dos Santos to the scorecards.

Despite having one of the better nicknames I’ve heard in some time, “The Pleasure Man” was not able to satisfy Dana White.

Although I did appreciate Turkalj walking into the Apex like he was Randal from the movie “Clerks,” the 26-year-old’s swagger quickly was stymied by the southpaw counters of Dos Santos in the early going of each round. Unfortunately for Dos Santos, his grappling defense was about as porous as Turkalj’s striking defense, as that allowed for the Swede to take the path of least resistance.

To Turkalj’s credit, he did show some solid trips to get things to the ground and worked for submissions and advancements when he could; he just ultimately lacked the urgency in the damage department, which is probably what cost him a UFC contract (as well as the second round a couple of judges’ scorecards).

Joe Pyfer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 26: Joe Pyfer prepares to fight Ozzy Diaz in a middleweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 1 at UFC APEX on July 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Weight class: Middleweight
Result: Joe Pyfer def. Ozzy Diaz via knockout (punches) – round 2, 1:39
Grade: A
Summary: Given the way the night was going prior, it’s hard to deny [autotag]Joe Pyfer[/autotag] anything short of an A for stopping Ozzy Diaz in the second round.

Perhaps due to his self-professed “flat night,” Pyfer looked a bit shaky in the opening frame before securing a solid takedown on Diaz early. The Renzo Gracie Philly product listened to instructions fairly well from his corner, keeping solid controls while still advancing toward potential submissions.

To Diaz’s credit, he was able to defend well enough to eventually create a bit of a dog fight that ended with both men trading hard jabs. And though it felt like Diaz might be able to pull away with his lesser-powered offerings, Pyfer was able to get a beat on his target by the second round, landing a perfectly-placed check hook off an unorthodox parry.

Mike Beltran gave Diaz an opportunity to recover but rightfully jumped in once he saw that the fight had been knocked out of him. Pyfer should be a fun addition to the middleweight division. I could see the UFC matching him up with either Joseph Holmes or Roman Dolidze for his first assignment.

[vertical-gallery id=2566010]

1

1

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Jury finds former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's "incredibly relieved" that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen wept openly when the verdict was read in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday. He clutched his head in his hands and was comforted by defence lawyers while several friends and family, seated in the front row of the courtroom, whispered "yes!" "I am glad the truth has come to light," Virtanen said in a statement. "I am looking forward to resuming my

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer

    Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois agreed to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer Friday. The 24-year-old Dubois, who arrived in Winnipeg in a trade with Columbus in exchange for Patrik Laine early in the 2020-21 season, played 81 games for the Jets last season, recording 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists), and 106 penalty minutes. The native of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., has posted 239 points (102G, 137A) and 306 PIMs in 361 career games for both the Jets and Blue Jackets. Dubois, the

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ