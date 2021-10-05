Dana White’s Contender Series 42 live results (8 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 42 event, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

Dana White’s Contender Series cards see prospects fighting for the opportunity to sign a UFC deal, with UFC president Dana White on hand to make the decisions.

In the featured bout, 21-year-old Israeli prospect Shimon Smotritsky (7-0) takes on Canadian Mike Malott (6-1-1) in a welterweight matchup.

The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday’s card, which streams on ESPN+. The full Dana White’s Contender Series 42 lineup includes:

Shimon Smotritsky vs. Mike Malott

Daniel Barez vs. Carlos Hernandez

Fernie Garcia vs. Josh Weems

Shonte Barnes vs. Joseph Holmes

Genaro Valdez vs. Patrik White

Records: Genaro Valdez (9-0), Patrik White (9-1)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Shonte Barnes vs. Joseph Holmes

Records: Shonte Barnes (6-1-1), Joseph Holmes (5-1)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Fernie Garcia vs. Josh Weems

Records: Fernie Garcia (9-1), Josh Weems (8-1)

Division: Bantamweight (Weems missed weight)

Broadcast: ESPN+

Daniel Barez vs. Carlos Hernandez

Records: Daniel Barez (12-4), Carlos Hernandez (6-1)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Shimon Smotritsky vs. Mike Malott

Records: Shimon Smotritsky (7-0), Mike Malott (6-1-1)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

