Dana White’s Contender Series 42 live results (8 p.m. ET)
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 42 event, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
Dana White’s Contender Series cards see prospects fighting for the opportunity to sign a UFC deal, with UFC president Dana White on hand to make the decisions.
In the featured bout, 21-year-old Israeli prospect Shimon Smotritsky (7-0) takes on Canadian Mike Malott (6-1-1) in a welterweight matchup.
The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday’s card, which streams on ESPN+. The full Dana White’s Contender Series 42 lineup includes:
Shimon Smotritsky vs. Mike Malott
Daniel Barez vs. Carlos Hernandez
Fernie Garcia vs. Josh Weems
Shonte Barnes vs. Joseph Holmes
Genaro Valdez vs. Patrik White
Result:
Photos:
Records: Genaro Valdez (9-0), Patrik White (9-1)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Shonte Barnes vs. Joseph Holmes
Result:
Photos:
Records: Shonte Barnes (6-1-1), Joseph Holmes (5-1)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Fernie Garcia vs. Josh Weems
Result:
Photos:
Records: Fernie Garcia (9-1), Josh Weems (8-1)
Division: Bantamweight (Weems missed weight)
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Daniel Barez vs. Carlos Hernandez
Result:
Photos:
Records: Daniel Barez (12-4), Carlos Hernandez (6-1)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Shimon Smotritsky vs. Mike Malott
Result:
Photos:
Records: Shimon Smotritsky (7-0), Mike Malott (6-1-1)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
