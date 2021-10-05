Dana White’s Contender Series 42 live results (8 p.m. ET)

John Morgan
·1 min read

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 42 event, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

Dana White’s Contender Series cards see prospects fighting for the opportunity to sign a UFC deal, with UFC president Dana White on hand to make the decisions.

In the featured bout, 21-year-old Israeli prospect Shimon Smotritsky (7-0) takes on Canadian Mike Malott (6-1-1) in a welterweight matchup.

The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday’s card, which streams on ESPN+. The full Dana White’s Contender Series 42 lineup includes:

  • Shimon Smotritsky vs. Mike Malott

  • Daniel Barez vs. Carlos Hernandez

  • Fernie Garcia vs. Josh Weems

  • Shonte Barnes vs. Joseph Holmes

  • Genaro Valdez vs. Patrik White

Genaro Valdez vs. Patrik White

Result:
Photos:
Records: Genaro Valdez (9-0), Patrik White (9-1)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:

Shonte Barnes vs. Joseph Holmes

Result:
Photos:
Records: Shonte Barnes (6-1-1), Joseph Holmes (5-1)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:

Fernie Garcia vs. Josh Weems

Result:
Photos:
Records: Fernie Garcia (9-1), Josh Weems (8-1)
Division: Bantamweight (Weems missed weight)
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:

Daniel Barez vs. Carlos Hernandez

Result:
Photos:
Records: Daniel Barez (12-4), Carlos Hernandez (6-1)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:

Shimon Smotritsky vs. Mike Malott

Result:
Photos:
Records: Shimon Smotritsky (7-0), Mike Malott (6-1-1)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:

1

1

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories