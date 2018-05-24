Dana White and Conor McGregor to Discuss UFC Future in Liverpool Sitdown

Dana White and Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's UFC future has been shrouded in a cloud of mystery ever since he went berserk, stormed the UFC 223 Media Day, and trashed a van full of fighters. UFC president Dana White is hoping to clear the air, at least to some degree, in a face-to-face meeting with McGregor this weekend in Liverpool, England.

“Obviously, he has to deal with (a court appearance) in June,” White said Wednesday during an interview on ESPN's "SportsCenter." “I’m flying to Liverpool this weekend for a fight there, and he and I are going to meet in Liverpool.”

McGregor hasn't fought in the Octagon since he took the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez in November of 2016. He did compete in his first professional boxing match since then, a spectacle of a bout with Floyd Mayweather, Jr., which reportedly netted the Irishman in the neighborhood of $100 million.

Having yet to come to terms with the UFC on a return to the cage, however, he was stripped of the lightweight title in April, when Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta for the undisputed UFC lightweight title in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Knowing that he was to be stripped and upset about a confrontation between teammate Artem Lobov and Nurmagomedov, McGregor and several other individuals stormed the loading area of Barclays Center following the UFC 223 Media Day as fighters were loading into vans to return to their hotel. Mayhem ensued, as McGregor launched an appliance dolly that shattered the window of one of the vans and injured Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa, leading to the cancellation of their bouts that weekend.

RELATED > UFC Releases Astonishing Footage of Conor McGregor Going Berserk

McGregor was charged with three counts of assault, one count of criminal mischief, as well as menacing and reckless endangerment. After surrendering to authorities, McGregor was eventually released on $50,000 bail, but must appear in court on June 14.

Story Continues

That is something White can't do anything about, and won't be able to clear-up when the two meet in Liverpool.

“We’re going to sit down and talk about his future and what’s next,” White said of McGregor. “But obviously, I have nothing to do with the legal issues. He has to figure that out on his own.”