Dana White: Conor McGregor Could Retire After the Floyd Mayweather Fight

UFC president Dana White isn't going to try and stop Conor McGregor from boxing Floyd Mayweather, even though he thinks there is a chance that, if it happens, he could lose his biggest star.

McGregor and the UFC have already agreed to terms that would allow the Irishman to box Mayweather. If they can nail down the more difficult part, the financial side of the Mayweather equation, McGregor would be in for the biggest payday of his career. He could make several times the largest UFC payout he's ever received.

White has indicated that McGregor wants to fight twice this year, even if he lands the Mayweather bout, but there are doubts about that creeping into the UFC president's mind. There's always the chance that such a huge payday could put a dent in McGregor's motivation.

“Let me tell you what. The other problem is if this thing goes down, Conor could make anywhere from 60 to 70 million (dollars),” White told Snoop Dogg on a recent edition of GGN News. “I mean, how do you come back again and fight for 8, 9, 10 million bucks?”

Snoop Dogg pointed out that the fight is really a “once in a lifetime scenario, (and) as long as (McGregor) understands that dynamic,” he seemed to think McGregor would likely continue his combat career.

White doesn't disagree, but knows there is an X factor that could keep McGregor from returning to the Octagon.

“I think he does (realize the uniqueness of the opportunity). He’s a smart kid, but he may never fight again,” White said and then went on to explain why. “In the fight business, you gotta be hungry. You gotta be hungry. It’s hard to get up and get punched in the face every day when you've got $75 million in the bank.”

