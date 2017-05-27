Dana White: Conor McGregor Will Make You Believe He'll KO Floyd Mayweather

A boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor is a long way from happening, but active negotiations are taking place. McGregor has agreed to his side of the deal, but finalizing the mega-fight is complicated.

“There's a lot of money in this fight, and they both want it. At the end of the day, does that fight make any sense whatsoever for my business? No, but I would never keep Conor McGregor, or any fighter, away from making that kind of money,” UFC president Dana White said during an appearance on Snoop Dogg's GGN Podcast. “On the flip side, there's a lot of egos, a lot of people in the middle of this thing to make it happen.”

If the fight actually does come to fruition, White doesn't think it's as cut-and-dry as a mixed martial artist taking on a boxer in boxing. The general consensus is that a boxer wins in the ring and a MMA fighter wins in the cage. But it may not be that simple.

“Everyone is like, if Conor goes in there and boxes him, he'd get killed. And if Floyd went in and fought MMA, he'd get killed. But when you really look at this fight — at the end of the day, it's a fight,” said White.

“Floyd Mayweather is 40 years old. Conor McGregor is 27. Conor is a big dude. Floyd has trouble with southpaws. Conor McGregor is southpaw, and Conor McGregor hits like a truck. When he hits you, you know it. In no way, shape, or form am I saying that Conor McGregor wins this fight. I don't know, but it's a lot more interesting thing than people think it is.”

At the very least, McGregor has a puncher's chance of defeating the undefeated boxing legend. When the Irishman lands a shot, it could be a fight-ending shot.

“I promise you Conor McGregor will hit him. When they fight, he will get hit. It will be interesting to see what happens,” said White. “I met with Conor McGregor two weeks ago. You sit down with this (expletive) kid, he'll make you believe that he's going to knock Floyd Mayweather out.”

