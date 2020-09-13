Dana White: Conor McGregor Arrest, Jon Jones, wrestler’s execution, and UFC Fight Island

UFC president Dana White spoke at length following UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill about what an amazing fight card it was. Not just the main event, but top to bottom.

He also addressed several of the hot topics of the day surrounding the UFC.

White talked about Conor McGregor's recent arrest and sexual assault allegations, the status of Jon Jones and his move to heavyweight, the executive of Iranian championship wrestler Navid Afkari, and more.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Iran executes champion wrestler despite pleas from Dana White and US President Donald Trump

Bobby Green upset about Iranian wrestler's execution: 'Somebody lost their life today'

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)