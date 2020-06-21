Dana White blasts boxing, backs fighter who quit at UFC on ESPN 11

Dana White - UFC on ESPN 11 post-fight press conference

It's no secret that UFC president Dana White and boxing promoter Bob Arum aren't anywhere close to being friends. In fact, they despise each other.

So when White was asked about Arum talking about holding a boxing event in Las Vegas with a crowd in attendance, you can imagine how he reacted.

"So, this a--hole is saying that he's gonna have fans at his fights, when a few weeks ago, he was talking s--t about me for even going. Then I go and now he's going right after I'm going, but he's gonna have fans all of a sudden too?! He's an a--hole."

On another hot topic from Saturday night, White defended Max Rohskopf's decision to ask the referee to stop his fight in between rounds two and three after his coach wouldn't.

"You should absolutely be able to quit. I know it's frowned upon," said White. "There is no shame in getting here and finding out that you're not it. Anybody that would ridicule a kid like that, f--- you! Come try and do what he did tonight. Very few people can do it."

Hear everything Dana White had to say at the UFC on ESPN 11 post-fight press conference from the APEX in Las Vegas.

