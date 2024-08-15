Dana White announces UFC Edmonton with Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas main event, more

.

The UFC is headed back to "The Great White North" and this time it's Rogers Place and Edmonton, Alberta that will get an event.

A UFC Fight Night event is officially scheduled there for Nov. 2, UFC CEO Dana White announced on Sportsnet, along with a main event of [autotag]Rose Namajunas[/autotag] vs. [autotag]Erin Blanchfield[/autotag].

Blanchfield (12-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) looks to rebound from her first UFC loss, a fairly one-sided unanimous decision defeat to Manon Fiorot in March. After the defeat, Blanchfield told MMA Junkie she hoped a Namajunas fight would materialize, an now her wish has been granted.

Namajunas (13-6 MMA, 11-5 UFC) enters the bout off back-to-back wins over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez. She's 2-1 since returning to flyweight in 2021. The loss during that stretch was a split decision vs. Fiorot.

Also on the card will be a heavyweight co-headliner between [autotag]Derrick Lewis[/autotag] and [autotag]Alexandr Romanov[/autotag].

Four additional bouts that all included Canadians were announced Thursday include [autotag]Ariane da Silva[/autotag] vs. [autotag]Jasmine Jasudavicius[/autotag], [autotag]Marc-Andre Barriault[/autotag] vs. [autotag]Dustin Stoltzfus[/autotag], [autotag]Jamey-Lyn Horth[/autotag] vs. [autotag]Ivana Petrovic[/autotag], and [autotag]Chad Anheliger[/autotag] vs. [autotag]Cody Gibson[/autotag].

With the addition, the UFC Edmonton lineup includes:

Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexandr Romanov

Ariane da Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrovic

Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Dana White announces UFC Edmonton with Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas main event, more