Dana White announces UFC Edmonton with Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas main event, more
The UFC is headed back to "The Great White North" and this time it's Rogers Place and Edmonton, Alberta that will get an event.
A UFC Fight Night event is officially scheduled there for Nov. 2, UFC CEO Dana White announced on Sportsnet, along with a main event of [autotag]Rose Namajunas[/autotag] vs. [autotag]Erin Blanchfield[/autotag].
Blanchfield (12-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) looks to rebound from her first UFC loss, a fairly one-sided unanimous decision defeat to Manon Fiorot in March. After the defeat, Blanchfield told MMA Junkie she hoped a Namajunas fight would materialize, an now her wish has been granted.
Namajunas (13-6 MMA, 11-5 UFC) enters the bout off back-to-back wins over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez. She's 2-1 since returning to flyweight in 2021. The loss during that stretch was a split decision vs. Fiorot.
Also on the card will be a heavyweight co-headliner between [autotag]Derrick Lewis[/autotag] and [autotag]Alexandr Romanov[/autotag].
Four additional bouts that all included Canadians were announced Thursday include [autotag]Ariane da Silva[/autotag] vs. [autotag]Jasmine Jasudavicius[/autotag], [autotag]Marc-Andre Barriault[/autotag] vs. [autotag]Dustin Stoltzfus[/autotag], [autotag]Jamey-Lyn Horth[/autotag] vs. [autotag]Ivana Petrovic[/autotag], and [autotag]Chad Anheliger[/autotag] vs. [autotag]Cody Gibson[/autotag].
With the addition, the UFC Edmonton lineup includes:
Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield
Derrick Lewis vs. Alexandr Romanov
Ariane da Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrovic
Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Edmonton.
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Dana White announces UFC Edmonton with Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas main event, more