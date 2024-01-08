Advertisement

Dana White announces Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis 5-round fight for UFC 299 in Miami

Dustin Poirier will oblige to call for him to give a surging lightweight contender a chance when he meets the streaking Benoit Saint-Denis in the UFC 299 co-main event.

UFC CEO Dana White announced Sunday that former interim champ Poirier (29-8 MMA, 21-7 UFC) will clash with Saint-Denis (13-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) in a five-round bout on the March 9 card, which takes place at Kaseya Center in Miami with a main card that airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Poirier, No. 4 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie lightweight rankings, will attempt to rebound from a second-round knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in their “BMF” title fight at UFC 291 this past August.

No. 13 Saint-Denis will attempt to extend his five-fight winning streak inside the octagon, all of which have been stoppages.

The latest UFC 299 lineup now includes:

  • Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera – for bantamweight title

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

  • Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

  • Song Yadong vs. Petr Yan

  • Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page

  • Maycee Barber vs. Katlyn Chookagian

  • Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes

  • Asu Almabaev vs. CJ Vergara

  • Rafael dos Anjos vs. Mateusz Gamrot

  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

  • Lauren Murphy vs. Karine Silva

