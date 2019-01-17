Dana White: Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg Rematch Will Be ‘Huge’ But It’s Not Happening Next

Cris Cyborg may get the chance to avenge her loss to Amanda Nunes but it won’t be her next fight.

On Thursday, UFC president Dana White addressed the potential for an immediate rematch between Cyborg and Nunes while discussing the problems that continuously arise when fighters win titles in two different divisions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Earlier this week, Nunes said she was done fighting at featherweight less than a month after becoming the 145-pound champion with a stunning first round knockout against Cyborg at UFC 232.

Meanwhile, Cyborg has been clamoring for an immediate rematch due to her 13 year undefeated streak and incredible resume that she believes should warrant her a second shot at Nunes no matter how the first fight ended.

Well it seems White is interested in doing the rematch between Cyborg and Nunes, he just doesn’t want it to be the next fight for either one of them.

“There’s a reason we didn’t do it for a long time. It’s tough enough to defend one belt let alone two,” White said during the UFC Fight Night in Brooklyn press conference. “Amanda’s going to have another fight. Cris is going to have another fight. We’ll see how that all plays out. Listen, everybody has their opinions or what they think they want at that point in time but should they both win another fight, I think a rematch between them is huge.

“It’s a big fight, it’s an important fight. Neither one of them were crazy about the first time either but we got it done. So we’ll see how everything plays out.”

Perhaps the more important subject to broach with Cyborg right now is her future with the UFC.

Following her loss to Nunes this past December, Cyborg only has one fight remaining on her current contract with the UFC, although she has expressed interest in signing a new deal with the promotion if they can come to terms.

Story continues

As for Nunes, she mentioned the possibility of facing Holly Holm in her next title defense at 135 pounds as she prepares to return to bantamweight. First things first, however, Holm has to get through top prospect Aspen Ladd when they clash at UFC 235 in March.