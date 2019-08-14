Dana White addresses UFC 241 fight week, Contender Series, and more (full scrum video)

Dana White - UFC Apex scrum

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dana White talks about the winners of this week's Dana White's Contender Series and UFC 241 headlined by Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

William Knight, Brok Weaver, Sarah Alpar and Tony Gravely got signed by the UFC on Dana White's Contender Series Season 3, Episode 8.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan on Cris Cyborg: ‘Whoever edited that video is so f—ing stupid’

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.