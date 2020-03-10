Dana White addresses Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy fight

Dana White - Stipe Miocic - Daniel Cormier

UFC president Dana White has long said that he wants a trilogy fight between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former titleholder Daniel Cormier as the next bout for both men, but when that will happen is still undecided.

It has been nearly 7 months since the rematch, where Miocic reclaimed the belt that Cormier took from him on July 7, 2018. Miocic has been slow to return from injury and now that has White concerned about Cormier's weight.

"We've got to get Cormier going here soon or he's gonna put on so much weight he won't be able to fight," White said at the UFC 248 post-fight press conference, albeit with a bit of a grin on his face.

Miocic sounds as if he is nearly ready, but as he is recovering from an eye injury, he's not in any rush to get punched in the face again.

“Not right now,” Miocic said at a Greater Cleveland Sports Award appearance a few weeks ago. “I just got cleared. I’m taking my time getting back into the swing of things. We’ll figure it out and see what happens.”

It appears things still haven't been figured out, as White was non-committal about whether or not the UFC might be considering an interim championship depending up Miocic's return plans.

"I don't know," said White. "We have to find out realistically how long Stipe is gonna be out."

