Dana White addresses Conor McGregor’s ESPN interview: ‘He needed to do that’

Conor McGregor and Dana White

Conor McGregor recently gave an in-depth interview to ESPN, where he discussed his actions in a Dublin pub where he punched a patron for refusing a pour of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, retirement, and his potential return to the UFC.

Dana White on Tuesday night gave his thoughts on McGregor's interview. He also comments on rumblings of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson returning to the UFC as a heavyweight and Paige VanZant saying that she makes more from Instagram than fighting in the UFC.

