Dana Rader, Charlotte’s Hall of Fame golf pro, found ‘real love’ in teaching the game

Joe Marusak
·5 min read

Dana Rader, a former LPGA national teacher of the year whose Ballantyne golf school consistently ranked among the nation’s best, died Wednesday of a rare brain disease, her family said. She was 64.

Rader died of the degenerative Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, where she moved in 2017 after selling her Dana Rader Golf School.

Dana Rader, shown in this 2012 photo for SouthPark magazine, moved her golf school from Raintree Country Club to Ballantyne Hotel &amp; Lodge in 1997.
Dana Rader, shown in this 2012 photo for SouthPark magazine, moved her golf school from Raintree Country Club to Ballantyne Hotel & Lodge in 1997.

Her school, which opened at Raintree Country Club in Charlotte and later moved to Ballantyne Hotel & Lodge, trained at least 17,000 students a year, Rader’s family said in her obituary.

Over a career that began in 1980, Rader was named one of the top teachers in the nation by Golf Magazine, Golf Digest and Golf for Women. She was named LPGA National Teacher of the Year in 1990 and was inducted into the LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals Hall of Fame in 2017.

“I’ve always been a huge advocate of all people playing the game and have really been involved at the grassroots level getting beginners into the game,” Rader told The Charlotte Observer in 2011.

‘Beloved leader, mentor, friend’

Rader took a special interest in engaging more women in the sport, her family said in her obituary. She advised club manufacturers and others in the industry on how to create a more inclusive environment for women, her family said.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the LPGA Professionals organization called Rader a “beloved leader, mentor, and friend. Her contributions to this organization and those who love the game are too numerous to count and for that, she will be sincerely missed.”

Golf Magazine for years ranked Rader’s school among the 25 best in the U.S.

Nancy Lopez, one of the all-time greatest golfers, became a mentor and friend and wrote the foreword to Rader’s 2002 book, “Rock Solid Golf: A Foundation for a Lifetime.”

Golf pro Dana Rader, shown in this 2006 photo, suggested using a “nice size” umbrella to fix “slicing” the ball.
Golf pro Dana Rader, shown in this 2006 photo, suggested using a “nice size” umbrella to fix “slicing” the ball.

In 2020, Rader received the Nancy Lopez Golf Achievement Award, recognizing the teaching professional “who best emulates Lopez’s qualities of leadership, passion, giving and approachability.”

Through all of the accolades, Rader “was always like a local, low-key instructor,” the type you’d never expect had reached the pinnacle of her profession, fellow golf instructor Marc Lapointe told the Observer on Thursday.

Lapointe, now based in Fort Mill, worked for Rader for 13 years at her school before branching out on his own as one of South Carolina’s most highly rated instructors.

On Facebook, Jason Sutton, chief golf instructor at Colleton River Club in Bluffton, said Rader “had a massive effect on my career and my life. I miss her so much and wish we had more time together. I love you Big Girl!!”

Golf her lifelong passion

Rader was born in Morganton.

She took dance lessons, rode a motorcycle and played basketball in her youth, but golf became her lifelong passion after her father introduced her to the sport at age 15, her family said in her obituary.

Rader learned from pro instructor Joe Cheves and golf great Billy Joe Patton at Mimosa Hills Country Club in her hometown, and made the men’s golf team at Pfeiffer University, where she studied physical education.

“While she had the talent to try and qualify for the LPGA Tour, Dana found her real love for the game was in teaching,” her family said in her obituary.

“Every great teacher is a good student, and Dana learned from some of the best,” her family said, mentioning Lopez, Peggy Kirk Bell, LPGA founders Ellen Griffin and Shirley Spork and Charlotte developer and Ballantyne founder H.C. “Smoky” Bissell.

National LPGA leader

From 2010 to 2015, Rader served as national president of the LPGA’s teaching and club professionals and in 2015 received the LPGA’s highest honor for teaching professionals, the Ellen Griffin Award.

She was inducted into the Pfeiffer University Hall of Fame in 1996 and the LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals Hall of Fame 2017.

She also was a respected community leader, her family said, serving on the board of directors of the United Way of Central Carolinas, First Tee Greater Charlotte and Pfeiffer University, among others.

She was named Charlotte Business Woman of the Year in 2003.

Rader, who reached Master Professional status in her sport in 2013, also served on the staff of Square Two Golf and Nancy Lopez Golf and was the first woman to serve on Nike’s Advisory Board.

After selling her golf school, she returned to her love of teaching, first at Sea Pines Resort in Hilton Head, and, since 2018, as director of instruction at Belfair in Bluffton, South Carolina, her family said.

Dana Rader, shown in this 2006 photo, takes a shot at the green from a sandtrap.
Dana Rader, shown in this 2006 photo, takes a shot at the green from a sandtrap.

Family thanks community

“None of us knew she would leave us so soon,” her family said in her obituary. “But like all great teachers, Dana’s impact will never really leave us.”

Rader’s family thanked everyone for their prayers and well wishes “through this difficult time. Your love for her is such a beautiful tribute to the person she was and her impact on others.”

Rader is survived by Amy Prior; brother Brian Rader; cousin and Sissy Judy “JuJu” Hensley; “Aunt Boot” Virginia Hood Rader; and a nephew, nieces, cousins and extended family members.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. in Morganton.

An additional service will be held in Hilton Head Island at a date to be announced.

Contributions in Rader’s memory may be made to the Dana Rader Leadership Fund, in care of the LPGA Foundation, the Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation or the CJD Foundation.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sossomanfh.com.

In this 2006 photo, golf pro Dana Rader shows how to use a dollar bill to hit a bunker shot. Rader taught golfers to place the ball in the center of the dollar. The entire bill would land onto the green with a good shot. A dig or chop at the ball would cut the dollar in half, and hitting too far behind the dollar would leave the ball in the bunker.
In this 2006 photo, golf pro Dana Rader shows how to use a dollar bill to hit a bunker shot. Rader taught golfers to place the ball in the center of the dollar. The entire bill would land onto the green with a good shot. A dig or chop at the ball would cut the dollar in half, and hitting too far behind the dollar would leave the ball in the bunker.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • 1st week of 2022 Canada Games already the 'best Games ever' for Team N.L.

    With the second week of the 2022 Canada Summer Games just underway in Niagara, Ont., Gary Martin, the chef de mission for Team Newfoundland and Labrador is already calling the competition the province's "best Games ever." Martin said para swimmer Nathan Luscombe of Grand Falls-Windsor started off on the right track on Day 1, earning Newfoundland and Labrador's first medal: a bronze in the 400-metre freestyle. There have been other high points in the first week: Jaida Lee, 16, who became the firs

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Disc golfers oppose city's plan to remove temporary course at North Glenmore Park

    Members of the Calgary Disc Golf Club are asking the city to rethink its decision to remove a temporary course in North Glenmore Park by the end of October. The course near the Glenmore Reservoir was installed in 2021 to provide additional outdoor recreation space during the pandemic. With many Calgarians returning to travel and other activities, the city says the pressure on the park system isn't the same. "A temporary amenity doesn't require full engagement with a community, which helped provi

  • Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap. “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 rookies to target

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon makes the case for Chris Olave, Drake London and Breece Hall as the top NFL rookies to target in your fantasy draft.

  • Vital has 17 points as Hamilton edges Scarborough 90-88 to win CEBL championship

    OTTAWA — Christian Vital scored 17 points as the Hamilton Honey Badgers held on to beat the Scarborough Shooting Stars 90-88 in the Canadian Elite Basketball League's championship game Sunday. Hamilton earned its first title in franchise history after losing in the 2019 final and 2020 semifinals. But it didn't come easily as the Honey Badgers nearly blew a 22-point lead in the final minutes at TD Place. Hamilton led 89-71, needing just one point to clinch the win in Elam ending, where the first

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 488 yards and engineered a 41-40 comeback win Saturday over the Calgary Stampeders. The 24-year-old from Victoria recovered from two early interceptions, which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns, running for a pair of short-yardage touchdowns and throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the exciting CFL contest. Completing 39 of 52 pass attempts, Rourke broke his own single-game passing record by a Canadian following the 477 yards he p

  • The good, bad and ugly of the Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule

    Amit Mann analyzes the rest periods, road heavy months and tough stretches of the Toronto Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule.

  • Filly Moira installed as early 5-2 favourite for $1-million Queen’s Plate

    TORONTO — She was definitely the class of the Woodbine Oaks but Kevin Attard is expecting a little more of filly Moira on Sunday. Moira was installed as the early 5-2 favourite Wednesday for the 163rd running of the $1-million Queen’s Plate. A big reason for that was her emphatic 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks last month at Woodbine Racetrack. Moira's winning time of 1:49.78 was better than what Sir for Sure posted (1:50.62) in winning the $150,400 Plate Trial on the same day. T

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Mason McTavish leads Canada to commanding win vs. Czechia

    Mason McTavish scored twice and Kent Johnson pulled off the goal of the tournament to complete Canada's 5-1 drubbing of Czechia on Saturday.

  • Blue Jays outfielder Springer reinstated from 10-day IL, set to play Orioles

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been reinstated from the injured list and will be active for the team's series-opening game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday. The 32-year-old star had been on the 10-day IL due to inflammation in his right elbow. Springer is third on the team with 18 home runs and fifth with 49 RBI on the season. He also carries a batting average of .251. The four-time all-star, who hasn't played since Aug. 4, has competed in 89 of the team

  • Ontario hockey teams to restart OHL ONSIDE sexual assault training program after pandemic pause

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) ONSIDE program, which provides players with training to increase understanding and awareness about sexual harassment and assault, returns this fall after a hiatus the organization said was due to pandemic restrictions. The program has not run since 2019, following the cancelled 2020 season and 2021 restrictions on in-person training. Announcement of the resumption of the ONSIDE program comes as some hockey organizations in Canada face scrutiny over the lack of tra

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Poulin, Jenner lead Canada into women's world hockey championship

    CALGARY — Led by captain and golden-goal scorer Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada's roster for the women's world hockey championship resembles the lineup that won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in February. Canada opens the first women's world championship held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games on Aug. 25 against Finland in Herning, Denmark. The Canadians are also the defending world champions having beaten the United States 3-2 in overtime in last summer's final in Calgary. Canada will