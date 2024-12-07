Danaé Blais leads Canadian medal haul at short track World Tour stop in Beijing

Canadian Danaé Blais, shown in this file photo, will leave Beijing with a pair of gold medals following wins on the short track World Tour on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Danaé Blais won a pair of gold medals on Saturday in what was a very successful day for Canadians at the short track speed skating World Tour event in Beijing on Saturday.

The Châteauguay, Que., native was first across the line in the final of the women's 1,000m event, skating to a time of one minute, 29.678 seconds.

Blais then helped the Canadian women's relay team strike gold. She teamed with Kim Boutin, Florence Brunelle, and Courtney Sarault to win the 3,000m relay final in 4:10.948.

South Korea (4:17.746) took silver while Kazakhstan (4:39.492) finished with bronze.

On the men's side, Canadians Steven Dubois and William Dandjinou each picked up a silver medal win in Beijing.

Dubois, of Terrebonne, Que., finished second in the 500m final (40.289) while Dandjinou, of Sherbrooke, Que., earned his medal in the 1,500m final (2:16.808).

