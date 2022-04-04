Dan Walker quits BBC Breakfast as he is set to join Channel 5 News

Dan Walker is going to join rival Channel 5 News as he announced his plans to leave BBC Breakfast.

The presenter has left his role after six years on BBC Breakfast.

Now he will be bringing audiences the news at 5pm every day from Channel 5 News.

🚨 Some news to share with you all from us at @5_News 🚨@mrdanwalker will be bringing you the news at 5pm every day from now on.



And he's got something to tell you all - watch his video down below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nMKrG2Wmfw — Channel 5 News (@5_News) April 4, 2022

In a piece to camera, Walker said: “I have a little bit of news for you. In the next few weeks, I’m going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5.

“I’m really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there.

“But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans and I don’t think opportunities like this come around very often and I can’t wait.

“I’ve also had the incredible privilege of working on some iconic programmes over the last few years, both at the BBC and elsewhere.

“And what I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news, but also host a whole range of new programmes right across the channel.

“And what an honour to step into the shoes of Sian Williams. I know how popular she is with both the team and also the audience, so all I can say is I will do my best to maintain her incredibly high standards.

“Thank you for watching and I’ll see you soon on a TV screen somewhere.”

Walker joined BBC Breakfast in 2016 and he fronted the show with Louise Minchin until she quit in September last year.

Sally Nugent then stepped into her role after her departure.

Channel 5 News were delighted to have poached Walker and shared their excitement about his new job.

Cait FitzSimons, editor of 5 News, said: “I’m hugely excited about Dan’s decision to join 5 News.

“We pride ourselves on the deep connection we have with our viewers across the country, and this is a key strength of Dan’s, helping secure his place as one of Britain’s best and most popular broadcasters.

“I look forward to working with him to build on the success of our new hour-long programme and finding more ways to tell stories that touch viewers’ lives across the nation.”

Ben Frow, director of content for Channel 5’s parent company Paramount UK, said: “Dan Walker joining the channel shows that Channel 5 attracts leading talent.

“Dan is a renowned broadcaster and we’re looking forward to seeing him not just fronting 5 News but bringing his experience to programming across Channel 5 as we continue to develop and grow our output.”