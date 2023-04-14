Dan Snyder reportedly ready to sell Commanders, will be remembered as one of the worst owners in U.S. pro sports I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, April 14, 2023, and here’s what Jared us cookin’ up:

Dan Snyder is reportedly in the process of selling the Washington Commanders to Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris for a cool $6 billion

If the sale goes through, it will be the largest purchase of a pro sports team in U.S. history

The Snyder era—spanning 24 years—will be remembered for its on-field failures and organizational chaos and scandal

Plus, an entrepreneur and global sports star will become a Commanders co-owner, should the proposed sale gain approval