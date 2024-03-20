Who Is Dan Schneider's Wife? All About Lisa Lillien

Former Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider has been married to his wife Lisa Lillien since 2002

Greg Campbell/WireImage Dan Schneider and Lisa Lillien at a fundraising benefit for St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital on May 14, 2011 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dan Schneider and his wife Lisa Lillien have been married for over two decades.

The former Nickelodeon showrunner met Lillien while working at the network in the 1990s and the two got married a few years later, in 2002. Lillien is famous in her own right as well: she’s the founder of Hungry Girl, a food brand.

Schneider and Lillien both moved to California for their careers, eventually settling in Encinas after they wed. Despite their careers in the public eye, they have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

In 2018, Nickelodeon cut ties with Schneider amid reports that he partook in allegedly abusive behavior with the young stars of his shows. There was also speculation surrounding tweets he posted of young actresses’ feet, per Deadline.

Schneider denied the accusations several years later in a July 2021 interview with The New York Times. He called the allegations “ridiculous” and said kids find feet “goofy and funny.”

However, in March 2024, an ID documentary, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, explored the experiences of cast and crew members who alleged a “toxic environment” on set and spoke further about their experiences with Schneider.

“Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret," the former Nickelodeon producer said in response to the documentary in a YouTube video. "I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

Here’s everything to know about Dan Schneider's wife, Lisa Lillien, and her relationship with the former Nickelodeon executive.

She runs a food brand named Hungry Girl

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Lisa Lillien attends her New Cookbook signing of "Hungry Girl Simply 6" on March 05, 2019 in New York City.

In 2004, Lillien launched her own brand, Hungry Girl, which started as a daily newsletter of healthy recipes. In addition to publishing her own recipes on her blog, Lillien also has published over 10 cookbooks in the two decades since she opened her business. She eventually also had her own show on the Food Network.

“It’s about helping people make smarter food choices without even realizing they’re doing it,” she told WHOSAY in January 2017. “It’s just a real world way to survive.”

She added that the idea for the company came about in 2003 when she wanted to put out information about healthy eating in a fun way that wasn’t just listing nutrition facts. Lillien started by sending a daily email to her subscribers and from there, the site took off.

“It is really about being a mad scientist in the kitchen,” she told the outlet. “I think I have really good taste buds and I know what people are going to like.”

She met Schneider while working at Nickelodeon

Mark Davis/KCA2014/Getty Dan Schneider and Lisa Lillien at Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

One of Lillien’s first jobs after graduating from the University of Albany was as the director of online content development at Nickelodeon from 1995 to 2000, per her LinkedIn. She served as an executive producer for Nick at Nite before transitioning to the director of convergence for the network in 1999.

Schneider worked at the network at the same time as Lillien, creating shows like All That and The Amanda Show.

They got married in 2002

Schneider and Lillien eventually got married in 2002. They settled in Encino, California, before selling their home in 2016.

They share a dog

Paul Archuleta/Getty Lisa Lillien visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 14, 2021.

Schneider and Lillien don’t share any children together, but they are parents to their dog, Lolly. The poodle mix has a popular Facebook account where Lillien posts pictures of her on each of her birthdays and she also has a modest following on Instagram.

One of Lillien’s popular bits with Lolly is to make videos where she edits Lolly’s mouth moving so she appears to be speaking.

They keep their relationship private

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Dan Schneider attends Nickelodeon's "iParty With Victorious" screening on June 4, 2011 in West Hollywood, California.

The couple are not vocal about their relationship, choosing to keep their social media accounts to their professional lives. However, Lillien has joined Schneider at some red carpet events throughout his career, including the 2014 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

Their careers have overlapped

Bubba Ganter Instagram Dan Schneider, Lisa Lillien and Bubba Ganter catching up in March 2023.

In 2009, Lillien joined child entertainment reporter Piper Reese on her YouTube show where the little girl showed Lillien a photo taken of her website pulled up on a computer.

“This picture was taken in the editing bay at iCarly by my husband, who apparently is surfing the web and looking at hungry-girl.com while working,” she joked.

Lillien has appeared on some episodes of Schneider’s shows, like iCarly, and has a relationship with some of the stars, including Miranda Cosgrove. The two even cooked Spaghetti Tacos together in June 2011, Lillien wrote on Facebook.

In March 2023, the couple met with Sam & Cat actor Bubba Ganter, who posted a selfie of the three of them on Instagram.

“Had a good talk and breakfast this morning with Daniel Schneider and Lisa Lillien,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you for the heart to heart talk, much love and see you again soon!”



