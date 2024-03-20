Dan Schneider Denies ‘Sexualizing’ Child Stars on Nickelodeon: ‘Some Adults Project Their Adult Minds Onto Kids’ Shows’

Update on March 20:

Dan Schneider has released an apology video following the release of the “Quiet on Set” documentary. “Watching over the past two nights was very difficult,” Schneider said in part regarding the series. “Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

Original story:

Dan Schneider has responded to allegations about his behavior during his time at Nickelodeon.

ID’s new docuseries, “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” takes a closer look at some of the series Schneider created, including “The Amanda Show,” “All That,” “iCarly,” “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat,” calling out that some appear to sexualize young child stars like Ariana Grande and Jamie Lynn Spears in specific scenes that have been cut into compilation videos.

Schneider, however, denies that he ever intentionally did that.

“Everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults, and approved by the network. If there was an actual problem with the scenes that some people, now years later are ‘sexualizing,’ they would be taken down, but they are not, they are aired constantly all over the world today still, enjoyed by both kids and parents,” a representative for Schneider told Variety in response.

“Remember, all stories, dialogue, costumes, and makeup were fully approved by network executives on two coasts. A standards and practices group read and ultimately approved every script, and programming executives reviewed and approved all episodes. In addition, every day on every set, there were always parents and caregivers and their friends watching filming and rehearsals. Had there been any scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, they would have been flagged and blocked by this multilayered scrutiny,” the statement continued. “Unfortunately, some adults project their adult minds onto kids’ shows, drawing false conclusions about them.”

The two-part docuseries, which airs on Sunday and Monday at 9 p.m. ET. on ID and streams on Max, features both cast and crew who worked with Schneider through the 90s and early 2000s on Nickelodeon. In addition to claims of sexism, racism and inappropriate workplace behavior, the special also features crew members alleging they were asked continuously to massage Schneider on set. “Dan deeply regrets asking anyone for neck massages,” his team says in response. “Though they happened in public settings, he knows this was highly inappropriate and would never happen again.”

Director Emma Schwartz told Variety that they had asked Nickelodeon if they’d like to participate in the doc, but they declined. “We sent them a series of questions. That statement was what we got back from them. We certainly reached out to lots of people who had been in and around Nickelodeon, and we tried to learn as much as we could,” she said.

“Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct,” a spokesperson for the network told Variety. “Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

