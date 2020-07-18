Dan Osborne admits to cheating on Jacqueline Jossa and says he'd have left if she did it to him

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa with Teddy and Ella arriving to attend the release of the new film Wonder Park at Chessington World of Adventure in Chessington, Kingston upon Thames. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

After years of rumours that Dan Osborne cheated on wife Jacqueline Jossa, the former TOWIE star has finally admitted to being unfaithful.

EastEnders star Jossa has forgiven him, Osborne says and the couple continue to be an item - despite him saying if she were to have cheated, he would have ended their relationship.

Speaking to The Sun, Osborne said: “I’ve made mistakes, yeah. I’ve done things I shouldn’t have done. Me and Jac have spoken about that and she has forgiven me.

"There have been times where if it were the other way round, I would have left. I would have gone, so I've said to her 'I wouldn't blame you if you left me'.

He added: "I've said if it was the other way around I’d be gone, it's not like I've been brushing off any mistakes that I’ve made. I'm fully aware of them and I'm aware that it ain't right.”

The couple have been together since 2013. They married in 2017 and have two daughters together.

However, rumours Osbourne, who has a son from a previous relationship, has been unfaithful have been rife throughout their relationship.

They reached new levels while Jossa was in Australia taking part in I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.

With Jossa eventually crowned Queen of the Jungle, she was forced to address the rumours amid celebrating her win.

Appearing on Lorraine, Jossa said: "The thing is, it’s really funny because we've been going through it [the cheating claims] for two years, this isn't new for me.

“To be honest I want to hit a restart button, it's been two years of me basically giving him hell and it's not like he's got away lightly at all, he knows he's done wrong, he knows he’s done a lot wrong.

“There's some stuff that is not true that's being done with legal so I can't talk about it. We’re fine.”