Dan Orlovsky hints at ESPN departure in last 'First Take' appearance of NFL season

Could Dan Orlovsky be on his way out from ESPN?

The former NFL quarterback has been a mainstay as an analyst on the sports network's NFL-related programming since joining ESPN in 2018. However, Orlovsky's appearance on Monday's episode of "First Take" hinted that his time in Bristol could be coming to an end now that the NFL season is over.

"You guys know this is the end of the season for me ... I'm taking a break. Won't be on TV for a long time," he said. "Just wanted to say thank you to you guys – Stephen A. [Smith], Molly [Qerim], Shannon [Sharpe] – for a great season. Love being with you guys and love y'all.

"Never know what the future holds, but I'm taking a break ... just want to say thank you. Appreciate you guys so much."

Dan Orlovsky hints at an uncertain future at ESPN while signing off from his final appearance on First Take during the NFL season.



"I'm taking a break, won't be on TV for a long time... never know what the future holds but I'm taking a break... just want to say thank you.… pic.twitter.com/aeuNti2uPz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 10, 2025

Is Dan Orlovsky leaving ESPN?

Orlovsky has provided in-depth analysis on the NFL across a variety of ESPN's programming in recent years. He's been a common guest on "First Take" and "Get Up." He's also featured as a main analyst on "NFL Live," ESPN's flagship NFL show, alongside Mina Kimes, Marcus Spears, Laura Rutledge and Ryan Clark since 2019.

After his break announcement on "First Take" on Monday, Orlovsky took to social media to reply to one viewer who wondered if the message was more than just a temporary "goodbye."

"Is [Dan Orlovsky] leaving ESPN that sounded like a leaving the network speech. Huge loss [if] it happens," the viewer wrote.

Orlovsky responded: "Lotta decision to be made. See what happens. I’m grateful for it all."

Lotta decision to be made. See what happens. I’m grateful for it all — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 10, 2025

Orlovsky would not be the first big-name analyst to leave ESPN in recent months. Fellow former NFL quarterback and football analyst Robert Griffin III was let go by the network in August 2024 after three years, and senior NBA writer Zach Lowe was another victim of ESPN's layoffs last September after 12 years at the company.

