Dan Mullen wants 'to see 90,000 [fans] in the Swamp' when Florida takes on LSU

Dan Mullen wants the stands to be packed when the Gators take on LSU. (Photo by Tim Casey/Collegiate Images/Getty Images)

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen wants the stands to be packed with fans when his team takes on LSU on Oct. 17. Following Saturday’s last-second loss to Texas A&M, Mullen said he wants “to see 90,000 in the Swamp” for next week’s game, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

It’s possible Mullen gets his wish. Florida governor Ron DeSantis moved the state to Phase 3 of reopening, which means restrictions at stadiums have been lifted. In this phase, the Gators would not need approval from the state to host fans at full capacity. Social-distancing policies and minimizing time spent in large crowds is still recommended under Florida’s Phase 3 plan.

Prior to the state moving to Phase 3, the Gators have been able to host fans at 20 percent capacity.

Dan Mullen believes fans could give Gators an edge

Mullen believes having a packed house could give the Gators an edge against the defending national champs, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“Hopefully that creates a home-field advantage for us next week because now we’ve passed a law in our state that we can do that,” Mullen said. “Get our students out there cheering on and give us that home-field advantage.”

Mullen said Texas A&M fans at Saturday’s game may have been a factor in the Gators’ loss.

More from Yahoo Sports: