Dan Levy's Mom Delivers a Message to His Childhood Bullies Ahead of His SNL Hosting Debut

Dan Levy's mother couldn't be prouder of her son ahead of his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

Hours before the Schitt's Creek star and creator, 37, is set to take the Studio 8H stage, Deborah Divine shared a message to mark Levy's milestone appearance.

"This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the the summer of '96 - just because he was different. Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!" @danjlevy," she tweeted on Saturday, along with a red heart emoji.

Levy responded writing, "Moms." with a red heart emoji.

Just days before Levy's SNL debut, Divine proudly celebrated her son and husband Eugene Levy after Schitt's Creek earned five Golden Globe Award nominations. "My parents are dancing somewhere this morning," she wrote on Twitter.

Back in April, Divine went viral on Twitter for her sweet message to her son Dan to commemorate the air date of the Schitt's Creek series finale.

"Today I regret every single second of worry back in the uninformed 80's-wondering how the world was going to treat my brilliant little boy who loved to twirl. Little did I know that he was going to kick that old world's ass to the curb and create a brand new one. @danjlevy," she wrote.

"This. Love you, mom," Levy, who starred in Hulu's hit film Happiest Season, wrote in response.

That same month, Levy raved about his mom during an interview with late-night host James Corden.

"I was a complete mess. It completely killed me. I was teetering on the brink of being OK," Levy told The Late Late Show with James Corden emcee about Divine's supportive tweet.

"It was the last day. I was feeling a lot of emotions, I was trying to keep them in check. And then my mom tweeted that and I read it and completely fell apart. Had just a solid cry," the Canadian star recalled. "It's been a lot of years, which I don't think are a bad thing, but it was heavy."

Levy added, "That's pretty huge for someone to hear. And I think for her to say that so publicly, I can only assume that it meant so much to a lot of people too, because that's the power of support and that's the power of encouragement and acceptance … I think there's so much fear associated still to this day with parents looking at their queer children and wondering whether they're going to turn out OK. For her to sort of say that and champion me in that kind of way, it's very lovely. And beautifully written, might I add."

Levy's hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, featuring musical guest Phoebe Bridgers, airs on Feb. 6 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.