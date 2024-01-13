Dan Levy Tries to Draw “Schitt's Creek” Family Portrait from Memory — and Reveals Some 'TV Magic' from Series (Exclusive)

"We'll fix it all in post," the 'Good Grief' writer-director jokes after attempting to sketch the Roses

Not quite, Dan Levy! The Schitt’s Creek star just attempted to sketch the Rose family’s portrait for PEOPLE’s Drawing from Memory challenge — and it went okay-ish.

However, The Idol actor misplaces his fictional parents, misremembers a few outfit details and completely forgets the “kind of stunning” headpiece on costar Annie Murphy.

“We’ll fix it all in post,” says Levy, 40, pressing the real photo over his drawing.

In the critically acclaimed comedy, which turns 13 this year, Levy’s fictional family of four — comprised of real-life dad Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Murphy — are formerly rich and privileged. After losing their wealth, they have to haul the supersized family portrait into a tiny motel, despite the picture’s dimensions exceeding the doorframe.

How it fit through the entrance "was magic,” Dan says.

“That, I think, is one of the lovely gifts we gave our audience,” Dan jokes. “Stumping them on how it happened.”

Later, PEOPLE prompted the filmmaker to draw his favorite costar from any project, to his astonishment. “All of them,” he writes on a generic silhouette, which he drew his father’s iconic eyebrows over.

The Good Grief writer and director recently revealed that Eugene’s role as Jason Biggs’ father in American Pie caused people to misconstrue that the film was based on his experience parenting Dan. The 1999 coming-of-age comedy depicts a group of teens on a mission to lose their virginity before graduation.

"For most of my high-school life, people thought the movie was, like, a biography of my life," Dan said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Which is really unfortunate, because I would've killed to have had a life that interesting."

Still, the Emmy winner has been able to draw from his life experiences in creating his latest Netflix film Good Grief.

The writer, director and star of the movie, Dan plays an artist grieving the death of his husband (played by Luke Evans). He says that coping with the death of his grandmother Patricia Divine in 2020 as well as his dog Redmond influenced his screenwriting process. He wondered whether he was “feeling enough” or if he was “honoring the loss, the people.”

Their deaths coincided with his 40th birthday, compounding his intense emotions. He realized that his belief that he had to have his life in order by 40 was “simply an unrealistic expectation.”

Good Grief is now streaming on Netflix.



