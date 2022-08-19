Dan Levy Joins Netflix's Sex Education for Season 4

Dan Levy attends the TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2022 RUNWAY SHOW at the David H. Koch Theater, NYC on September 12, 2021
Dan Levy attends the TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2022 RUNWAY SHOW at the David H. Koch Theater, NYC on September 12, 2021

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Dan Levy is ready for a bit of Sex Education.

The 39-year-old actor will join season 4 of the U.K. dramedy as cult author Thomas Molloy, Netflix announced Friday.

News of Levy's role on the show comes as main cast members Patricia Allison (Ola) and Tanya Reynolds (Lily) both announced their exits.

Reynolds told the Radio Times in July: "It's just the natural progression of these shows — when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen."

RELATED: Sex Education's Patricia Allison Reveals She's Pursuing 'Other Opportunities,' Will Not Return as Ola

Sami Outalbali, Patricia Allison, George Robinson, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Alistair Petrie, Chinenye Ezeudu, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, Ncuti Gatwa and James Purefoy attend the World Premiere of Netflix's &quot;Sex Education&quot; Season 2
Sami Outalbali, Patricia Allison, George Robinson, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Alistair Petrie, Chinenye Ezeudu, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, Ncuti Gatwa and James Purefoy attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Sex Education" Season 2

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Sex Education will be Levy's first starring role since his Emmy-nominated show Schitt's Creek aired its series finale, coming to an end after six seasons in 2020.

Following the finale, Levy penned an emotional note to fans of the show, which he co-created and starred in with father Eugene Levy.

"This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years," wrote Dan. "Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful."

"Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I'm going to miss the most," he added. "We built a family on those sets and it's reassuring to know that time won't ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know."

RELATED: Dan Levy Thanks 'Schitt's Creek' 's Fans in Emotional Note After Finale: 'I Am Forever Grateful'

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are seen during the &quot;Best Wishes, Warmest Regards&quot; book launch at The Beacon Theatre on October 25, 2021 in New York City
Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are seen during the "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards" book launch at The Beacon Theatre on October 25, 2021 in New York City

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Sex Education is currently filming in Wales, and production for the upcoming season is expected to continue until 2023. Seasons 1–3 are currently streaming on Netflix.

