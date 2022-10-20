Dan Levy Celebrates and Taste-Tests 10 Chefs Competing for $300,000 in First Trailer for ‘The Big Brunch’ (Video)

HBO Max dropped the trailer for “The Big Brunch,” the new cooking competition series from creator Dan Levy, who also serves as host and judge. The series, which airs its first three episodes on Nov. 10, highlights 10 undiscovered community-oriented chefs from all over the country competing for a $300,000 cash prize.

Chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara host alongside the “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner.

Unlike more cutthroat cooking competition series, “The Big Brunch” is all about celebrating the connection fostered by food and the sharing of each chef’s personal journey. At the top of the trailer, one of the chefs says, “As a chef, you wear three hats: you’re a mentor, you’re a coach and then you’re a chef.”

Levy then introduces the concept of the show: Brunch as “the ultimate connector, the perfect convergence of food, comfort and friendship.” The contestants who exemplify this concept are chefs “striving to improve their communities by connecting people with food.”

Over a rich variety of dishes from different cultures, the chefs share their struggles and their inspirations for what they present to the judges. There’s no shortage of tear-jerking moments, in addition to mouth-watering shots of food.

“We are becoming this family,” says Levy. “It’s just really beautiful.”

The show from Boardwalk Pictures and Levy’s Not A Real Production Company is executive produced by Levy, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Faye Stapleton.

Following the three-episode debut on Nov. 10, the next three episodes premiere on Nov. 17 and the final two episodes will release on Nov. 24.

