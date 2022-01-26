Dan Levy Announces Death of His 'Sweet' Rescue Dog Redmond: 'Heartbroken but Grateful'

dan levy and his dog

Dan Levy is mourning the loss of his beloved dog, Redmond.

The Schitt's Creek star, 38, shared on Instagram Wednesday that his dog died recently. Levy shared a throwback photo of himself and Redmond snuggling on a couch in the tribute post and captioned the snap, "Last week I lost my best friend. Heartbroken but grateful for every minute of the last ten years that I got to spend with him. I love you, my sweet boy. ❤️"

Levy often shared photos of his furry friend on social media, including a 2019 Instagram post in which he encouraged his followers to adopt a pet, as he had with Redmond.

"I adopted Redmond when he was four years old," the actor wrote in the post. "He had been mistreated and abandoned at an adoption fair in Los Angeles. Finding him was the greatest thing that ever happened to me."

Levy continued, "If you are looking for a pet, first make sure you've thought it through and that you have the means to care for them properly, THEN please please please consider adopting. There are so many animals just waiting for a better life."

While chatting with Vogue in 2019 for the magazine's "73 Questions" video series, Levy made sure to include Redmond, who sat beside him on the couch as Levy answered questions about his life.

When the conversation turned to Redmond, Levy referred to his pet as his "best friend" and told Vogue his dog was "better than all of us."

He added, "He's very calm and level-headed. Qualities that I strive for every day of my life."

Levy last shared a photo of himself and Redmond on Instagram in January 2021. In the picture, he and Redmond pose in an elevator, bundled up for the cold weather. Levy jokingly captioned the post, "We clearly love winter."