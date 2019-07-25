Dan Le Batard to continue doing radio and TV at ESPN after making 'political' comments

Dan Le Batard will appear on ESPN again after talking politics on the air. (AP Photo/David Kohl, File)

Dan Le Batard will be back on the ESPN airwaves soon. Le Batard will return to the network after meeting with ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro on Thursday.

Le Batard was not present for his radio show Monday or Thursday after making political comments on the air last Thursday. In doing so, Le Batard violated an ESPN company policy.

ESPN did not officially suspend Le Batard, which caused some confusion after Le Batard was not present during Monday’s show. Le Batard did not do his show Thursday either, but his absence was due to his meeting with Pitaro.

While specific details of the meeting aren’t known, Le Batard will return to ESPN shortly.

Dan Le Batard meeting with Jimmy Pitaro is over. He will stay at ESPN. He will be back on "Highly Questionable" tomorrow. He will be back on the radio on Monday. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) July 25, 2019

Le Batard drew criticism from some after speaking out about President Donald Trump. He felt compelled to speak out after people chanted “send her back,” referring to U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, during one of Trump’s rallies.

Le Batard said what Trump is doing is wrong, among other things.

“It is so wrong what the president of our country is doing, trying to go down getting reelected by dividing the masses at a time when the old white man, the old, rich white man feels oppressed, being attacked by minorities. Black people, brown people, women. That’s who we’re going after now. Black people, brown people, women. Let’s do it, as the platform.”

Though Le Batard and Pitaro are now on the same page, it’s unclear whether Le Batard will follow ESPN’s policy regarding political commentary, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. During Le Batard’s criticism of Trump, Le Batard called ESPN’s policy “cowardly.”

