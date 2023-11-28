Dan Hooker undergoes surgery for broken arm: ‘Just a scratch baby, can’t wait to scrap again’

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has completed surgery and is already eying his return to action.

Hooker, who was scheduled to compete at UFC on ESPN 52 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, against Bobby Green, was forced out due to injury. “Hangman” broke his arm in training just 11 days ahead of the event.

Monday, Hooker went under the knife to repair his injury, and appears to be in good spirits.

“Surgery done and dusted this morning,” Hooker wrote on Instagram in a post with a photo of himself in hospital scrubs and his arm in a sling. “Not my first and definitely won’t be my last time under the knife haha. Can see how this isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but I’m built for this game. Just a scratch baby, can’t wait to scrap again.”

The injury was to the same arm that Hooker previously broke in an intense fight against Jalin Turner at UFC 290 in July. Coincidentally, Turner is the one who stepped up to face Green on short notice in Austin.

According to Hooker, his doctor told him the arm never fused properly, which led to the re-injury. The procedure on Monday included injecting bone marrow into the bone to ensure it heals properly this time. There is currently no timetable for Hooker’s return to action.

