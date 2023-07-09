Dan Hooker shares X-ray of broken arm after UFC 290

It appears Dan Hooker suffered more than a scratch at UFC 290.

Though Hooker (23-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC) defeated Jalin Turner (13-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) by unanimous decision on the pay-per-view main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, he did not walk away unscathed.

When asked by commentator Joe Rogan if he suffered a broken right arm during his in-cage interview, a blood-soaked Hooker responded with a smile, “Just a scratch.”

As it turns out, it was much more than just that. Hooker posted an X-ray of a clearly broken bone. Hooker didn’t say anything beyond a “shrug” emoji.

Hooker, 33, was not available to reporters after the event as he was transported to a local hospital instead. With Saturday’s victory, Hooker has won two consecutive fights, a stretch that also includes a November win over Claudio Puelles by TKO.

