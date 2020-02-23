Dan Hooker and Paul Felder put on UFC Auckland Fight of the Night performance

UFC Auckland Felder vs Hooker fighter bonuses
Dan Hooker edged out Paul Felder by the narrowest of decisions at UFC on ESPN+ 26 on Saturday (Sunday local time) in Auckland, New Zealand. 

The back-and-forth performance ended with both men being transported to a local hospital for treatment. The trauma of the battle was hopefully mitigated somewhat by Hooker and Felder earning the Fight of the Night award with each man nabbing a $50,000 bonus for his efforts.

After five tough rounds, Hooker stood a bit taller with the judges awarding him a split-decision with scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 47-48.

The Performance of the Night bonuses were awarded to Jimmy Crute and Priscila Cachoeira.

Crute looked as good as ever in the UFC Auckland. co-main event. He tossed Michał Oleksiejczuk to the canvas and secured a Kimura submission at 3:29 of the first round to net his $50,000 award.

Cachoeira opened the fight card with a blistering 40-second knockout of Shana Dobson to earn her bonus.

UFC on ESPN+ 26: Felder vs. Hooker Performance Bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Felder vs. Hooker

  • Performances of the Night: Jimmy Crute

  • Performances of the Night: Priscila Cachoeira

UFC on ESPN+ 26: Felder vs. Hooker Gate and Attendance

  • Gate: $1,239,625 (USD)

  • Attendance: 10,025 (sellout)

* highest gate and attendance for any sporting event at Spark Arena

