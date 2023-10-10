Dan Hooker: If Mateusz Gamrot doesn’t want it, ‘me and Bobby Green mix it up’

Dan Hooker’s first choice is Mateusz Gamrot, but welcomes Bobby Green if he doesn’t get his preference.

Green called out Hooker (23-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC) after needing just 33 seconds to knock out Grant Dawson in this past Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 229 headliner, and Hooker was quick to respond.

But “The Hangman” clarifies that he’d rather fight Gamrot (23-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) if possible.

“Bobby’s a fun one, right? We go out there and touch gloves, like, we’re just going to have a fight,” Hooker told Submission Radio. “That sounds like fun to me. That’s a fun one. Gamrot’s a tricky one in that you’re going to have to be a bit more patient and a bit more slowed down. But Gamrot is the fight that gets me to where I want to go.”

Gamrot is coming off a TKO win due to injury over Rafael Fiziev last month. He has been dubbed as the official backup for lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s title-fight rematch with Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 on Oct. 21, but Hooker doesn’t plan on waiting for him for too long. If Gamrot isn’t willing to fight in December or January, he’d be happy to take on Green.

“That’s it – Gamrot. I’m asking for Gamrot,” Hooker said. “If Gamrot doesn’t want it, me and Bobby Green mix it up. My manager’s already contacted Sean Shelby and the UFC that I’m good to go and I want to have a fight. So it’s first in, best dressed. If Gamrot wants to sit and wait, I’m not going to sit and wait. I’m not going to wait around for him. I’m ready for action.”

Green (31-14-1 MMA, 12-9-1 UFC) came up big as an underdog when he handed Dawson his first octagon loss. Hooker was impressed by his performance.

“Dawson’s legit. That kid’s a problem. That kid’s a problem,” Hooker said. “And then for Bobby to go out there and clean him up the way that he cleaned him up, that’s a heap of momentum. Beating No. 10, he’ll probably be No. 10 by the end of this week.

“You want to fight people that have heaps of momentum. You want to fight people that get you excited. I don’t think too much about it. Now I have a manager. I have to message him before I start calling people out. Bu I just straight away called after that performance. I was just like, ‘I’d love to fight him.'”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 229.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie