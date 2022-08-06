Dan Goodfellow takes surprise 3m gold over Jack Laugher

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
Dan Goodfellow takes surprise 3m gold over Jack Laugher
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jack Laugher
    British diver
  • Daniel Goodfellow
    British diver

It turns out Jack Laugher is fallible after all.

England swept the podium in the men’s 3m springboard, but it was not the one-two-three many had expected as Dan Goodfellow dethroned the defending champion.

Not since Glasgow 2014 had Laugher lost a Commonwealth Games final, having already retained his 1m springboard and synchronised 3m springboard titles in Birmingham.

But after nerves almost cost him a place in the final - scoring zero on his first dive in the morning preliminaries - Laugher had to settle for bronze behind his former synchro partner.

Goodfellow claimed his first individual Commonwealth Games gold ahead of Jordan Houlden as Laugher took encouragement from the way he responded to his earlier wobble.

“It's been a really weird day, very different to what my usual standard would be,” said the 27-year-old, who also took bronze in the same event at the Tokyo Olympic and the World Championships.

“It was difficult starting off with a failed dive, but I came back, and I reset to make it through to the final. I think I did a really good job of turning it around because I feel like a year and a half ago, before the Olympics that would've completely ruined me and sent me into a bit of a spiral.

“I thought today might've been a bit of a turnaround, a comeback story, and it’s kind of is in a way. Going from scraping through and failing my first dive to a bronze medal is a fantastic achievement for me.

“Even though there were some massive negatives, overall, the experience has been extremely positive. It is tough. When you've laid those seeds of doubt in your head it can be quite hard.

“But I've been working hard with my psychologist, and I've now got things in place that I can do. I went to sleep. I find that really helps to reset everything. To start the day again, and to pretend it's a brand-new day, a brand-new experience.

“I think I did a really good job to turn it around.”

This summer, Team England, supported by funding raised by National Lottery players, comprises of over 400 athletes, all vying for medal success.

Laugher initially managed to navigate the nerves that had plagued his morning session, showing he is not a champion for nothing as he took the halfway lead with a third dive of 86.70.

Goodfellow and Houlden were both breathing down his neck, though, and Laugher left the door wide open with his fifth dive as a score of 53.20 cost him the chance to defend his total.

And 25-year-old Goodfellow needed no second invitation, securing his first solo major title with a total of 484.45 points to finished ahead of Houlden (465.15) and Laugher (462.30).

“It’s amazing. I can’t remember the last time there was an England 1-2-3 in diving at the Commonwealth Games,” said Goodfellow.

“I branched away from the synchro to the individual, so I’m’ taking full responsibility for my own diving. Last time at the Commonwealth Games, I won gold in the 10m synchro so it’s a completely different event and completely different board.

“I’ve had a bit of a rough year so to come and perform well under pressure in front of a home crowd, I couldn’t ask for anymore.

“I missed out on individual selection last year because I missed that dive under pressure. But I’ve kept the same list order and there’s not much bigger pressure than doing it for a gold medal in front of a home crowd. It makes me feel better I’ve done that now.”

The night at Sandwell Aquatics Centre finished with further success for England as the hosts took silver and bronze in the women’s synchronised 10m platform final.

Individual 10m platform champion Andrea Spendolini-Siriex and Eden Cheng finished second behind Australia’s Charli Petrov and Mellisa Wu while England teammates Robyn Birch and Emily Martin completed the podium.

Spendolini-Siriex said: “Five out of five medals for the team is incredible. I’m happy to have done it with Eden, I wouldn’t have chosen anyone else.”

National Lottery players raise more than £30million a week for good causes including vital funding into sport – from grassroots to elite. Find out how your numbers make amazing happen at: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UK brain-damaged boy at centre of hospital legal battle dies

    A 12-year-old British boy with brain damage at the centre of a legal battle over whether to continue his life support system died on Saturday after a hospital ended treatment, his family said. The parents of Archie Battersbee made unsuccessful appeals at Britain's highest courts and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against ending the life support. They also failed to persuade courts to allow them to move Archie to a hospice to die.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Alouettes ready for physical challenge against undefeated Blue Bombers

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will attempt Thursday night what six other CFL teams have failed to do -- hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season. The two-time reigning Grey Cup champions Bombers, off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1960, arrive in Montreal with a 5-0 road record and with as many wins as all the teams in the East Division combined. To make the going even rougher for the Alouettes, Montreal (2-5) will head to Winnipeg for the second of back-to-bac

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal ... it was the first

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal ... it was the first

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Coach Bob Bradley believes Toronto FC now has framework in place to build off

    Bob Bradley knew what he was getting into at Toronto FC. An astute soccer brain with a vested interest in Toronto given son Michael has called it home since 2014, the veteran coach had watched the club closely from afar. He knew he faced a massive clean-up job taking over last November in the wake of a dismal 6-18-10 season in 2021. "I have avoided all year being specific about anybody who's not here any more and I'm not going to change that. But there was a lot to undo around here," said Bradle

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Merrifield says he's vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada. Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota. “I’ll be in Toronto when the team gets to Toronto," Merrifield said, avoiding saying when he received the vaccine. Merrifield

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Canada adds eight medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real

  • Canada wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in team event at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada opened rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday with a gold medal in the team event. Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Suzanna Shahbazian combined for a score of 272.95 points to finish ahead of Australia (268.65) and England (267.05). "The feeling I think (will be) hard to describe for the next few days until I get home and it actually kicks in that I'm a Commonwealth champion," Kallemaa said. "So I think the feeling is going

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau