Dan Evans wages class war on British tennis after French Open exit

Dan Evans hit out at the LTA following his first-round defeat at Roland Garros - Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Dan Evans slammed the British game for its elitism, describing himself as a rare working-class tennis pro, after a disappointing early exit at the French Open.

In a fiery press conference, Evans doubled down on Saturday’s criticism of the Lawn Tennis Association, and demanded the sport be opened up to players from poorer backgrounds.

“I voice my opinions because I want working-class kids to get the support they deserve,” said Evans after his 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 defeat at the hands of Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis. “I'm doing it for working-class people like I was.”

On Saturday, Evans had told reporters that the LTA were focusing their attention too narrowly by handing out only five so-called PSP (Pro-Scholarship Programme) contracts.

Those five players each receive around £70,000 in support. They include Paul Jubb – who grew up on a council estate in Hull – but also two privately educated women in Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage.

“[When] they come through in Britain. It's always ‘He was good when he was young,’” said Evans. “Ten times out of ten they're from a very nice area, most likely.

“I just don't think there's a chance for people from working-class backgrounds to get into the sport and get a chance if their parents don't have money.

“In any other sport when people voice their opinions about a system, it goes forward. But in tennis, because we're so elitist in England, it doesn't.”

Evans’s criticisms will strike a chord with anyone who has tried to develop a young talent in Britain. Tennis is a surprisingly inexpensive sport to play recreationally, with many clubs charging perhaps £150 for annual membership. But as soon as you try to take it more seriously, the coaching fees and travel expenses mount up dramatically.

In most cases, the players who stand out at an early age – and thus earn long-term LTA support – are the ones whose parents have been able to invest in them.

“They [the LTA] think I do it against them,” Evans clarified. “I'm just asking for things to be a bit different, more people to have a chance to get funded. That's why I do it.

“It's not personal. Everyone takes it personally. It's not personal at all.”

If Evans was scathing about the British tennis system, he was equally critical about his own performance. “It's shocking right now how I played today,” he said. “I was bottom drawer from start to finish, and he was decent.

“I've got my own battles to deal with right now on the court. I've been very poor in the big tournaments this year. [I had an] incredibly kind draw in Australia and come through a few matches, but I've been poor in the Masters, only had one good tournament this year.

“I said the other day there's some soul-searching. There will be plenty of that in Saint-Cloud tonight or wherever I am.”

Evans was on feisty form in the interview room, and the next target of his wrath was the officials. This appeared to be entirely merited, given that the match hinged on a dubious foot-fault call in the middle of the second set.

Evans was leading 4-1, 30-0, when he was called for pushing his back foot across the notch in the middle of the baseline – a very unusual incident that is akin to a cricketer being no-balled for stepping outside the sideline of the crease rather than over the front line as usual.

Evans was soon in trouble for smashing his water bottle in fury at what – according to TV replays – looked an inexplicable decision. He went on to lose five games in a row as his hold on the match slipped away.

Asked if the call – which led to a double-fault – had been disruptive, Evans replied: “Disruptive, wrong, a few other things you could say about it. That’s the game. But, once again, the players are held responsible, but the umpires and line judges are not held responsible.

“I'll be getting fined, obviously, for breaking the water bottle. We'll just go through the same cycle again, yeah. It obviously threw me quite a bit because I sort of lost all trust in where my feet were. It's a very minor thing, but it became a pretty big thing in my head. It was then difficult to get away from that, especially on second serve because I just didn't feel I knew where I was on the court. It's strange.

“If they're going to call that foot-fault it shouldn't be from 35 meters away, from fence to fence through a net. That's not the reason I lost, but I was right in the match at that point.

“They [the officials] find a way of getting involved. Whoever it is up in the chair, they find a way, and they're good at it. They get involved plenty.”

