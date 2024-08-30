Dan Evans overcomes fatigue to outclass Mariano Navone and reach US Open third round

Daniel Evans is through to the third round - Getty Images/Al Bello

Dan Evans showed tremendous character and determination to reach the US Open third round with a straight sets victory over Marino Navone.

On Tuesday, the Briton beat Karen Khachanov in the longest ever match played in the tournament’s history and there were fears fatigue would harm his chances.

But the 34-year-old dispelled those worries to dominate his opponent, particularly at the net, and complete a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win in just over two and a half hours and set up a meeting with Australian Alex de Minaur.

01:08 AM BST

Evans reacts

I have been sore really that’s all. I slept a bit during the day today and I was just really tired but since that match I recovered really well. I did a hit yesterday and focused on getting ready for today. The gameplan was not very physical so that really helped and I got through. It was a strange 48 hours. Everyone was congratulating me which was a almost a bit embarrassing. I am proud of it, but I just wanted to get through. That meant everything to get through this round and thanks to my physio basically. I have been in and out the ice bath to get myself going. I will probably have hit tomorrow and hopefully recover well.

12:57 AM BST

WATCH: How Evans reached the third round

12:52 AM BST

Evans 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 Navone*

Evans starts with an unreturned serve, 15-0. Navone then places a backhand into the tramlines, 30-0. Expertly played serve and volley by Evans and Navone nets, 40-0. Three match points.

Evans volley high and long after Navone drills a backhand pass at his feet. Evans hobbles away with a bit of cramp it seems.

Navone backhand long. GAME SET MATCH EVANS! What a performance. A stunning effort from Evans.

12:48 AM BST

Evans* 6-4, 6-3, 5-3 Navone

The end is nigh for Navone as he falls to 15-30 after his latest forehand error. An ace from Navone makes it 40-30. And he holds when Evans flicks a forehand long.

Can Evans hold to clinch a spot in round three? Let’s find out...

12:43 AM BST

Evans 6-4, 6-3, 5-2 Navone*

Evans consolidates the break and moves to within a game of the match. Considering the circumstances, this would be an impressive win for the Briton.

12:39 AM BST

Evans* 6-4, 6-3, 4-2 Navone

Back comes Evans, taking a forehand really early and finishes with a winner, 0-30. Poor approach by Navone, Evans rips a pass at his feet, 0-40.

Navone saves the first with a backhand winner down the line. But Evans won’t be denied. A deep return and Navone nets a forehand.

Evans breaks again.

12:34 AM BST

Evans 6-4, 6-3, 3-2 Navone*

Evans double fault, 15-30. Another double fault gives Navone two break points. Evans saves the first...but not the second when Navone finds a forehand cross court pass to break back.

12:31 AM BST

Evans* 6-4, 6-3, 3-1 Navone

It is becoming a sprint to the finish for Evans as he senses a bamboozled Navone on the other side of the net. He threatens another break of serve but Navone survives to get on the board finally.

12:25 AM BST

Evans 6-4, 6-3, 3-0 Navone*

Evans serve and volley winner moves him to 40-30 after being 0-30 down. Navone backhand long and Evans holds.

Incredible toughness and resilience from Evans.

12:20 AM BST

Evans* 6-4, 6-3, 2-0 Navone

Evans is one of the best volleyers on the tour and two net approaches yield two volley winners to move 0-30 ahead.

Injection of pace with a backhand down the line from Navone and he recovers to lead 40-30. Evans punishes a Navone second serve with a forehand winner down the line, deuce.

Navone double fault, break point Evans. What a chance this is for Evans. Deep forehands by Evans and Navone nets a backhand. Evans breaks.

12:14 AM BST

Third Set: Evans 6-4, 6-3, 1-0 Navone*

Navone has to think that the longer he keeps Evans on the court, the better his chances of coming back. He also needs to mix things up and stop targeting Evans’s backhand because that tactic has not work well enough.

For Evans, keep playing the same way because it has worked beautifully so far and he holds here to start the set well.

12:05 AM BST

Evans* 6-4, 6-3 Navone

Evans’ tactic of rushing Navone has worked a treat in this set. But despite running on fumes, he is still capable of hitting huge forehand winners down the line, 0-30.

Navone fights back to 30-30 but a poor backhand volley gives Evans a set point. What a rally. 20+ shots. Evans teases Navone with his sliced backhand. He then works Navone’s forehand. The Argentine goes down the line but the ball lands in the tramlines.

Evans breaks and wins the set.

11:59 PM BST

Evans 6-4, 5-3 Navone*

Navone is beginning to unravel here. He has missed a lot of simple shots and it has cost him dearly, allowing Evans to rack up the points.

Quick hold to love by Evans to consolidate the break and he is a game away from a two-set lead.

11:55 PM BST

Evans* 6-4, 4-3 Navone

Evans has to avoid getting stuck in prolonged rallies with Navone. Evans’ slice backhand to Navone’s top spin backhand has been the most frequent rally in this match.

Navone forehand into the tramlines, break point Evans. Navone forehand into the net and Evans breaks. Incredible effort from Evans.

11:49 PM BST

Evans 6-4, 3-3 Navone*

Evans will be relieved to hold to 15 much more comfortably than he did in his previous service game.

11:46 PM BST

Evans* 6-4, 2-3 Navone

It looks like Evans may have called for the physio to visit him at the next change of ends. No shock that he is starting to feel it in his legs.

Evans needs to keep the points short and the best way to do that is attack the net, where he is comfortable. But Navone holds his nerve and comes through the service game.

11:40 PM BST

Evans 6-4, 2-2 Navone*

Another long game where Evans is forced to defend his serve. He is having to work hard for every point as Navone refuses to concede the game. Evans is using the full 25 seconds between points to get his breath back but he survives when Navone nets a forehand.

Tremendous resilience from Evans.

11:28 PM BST

Evans* 6-4, 1-2 Navone

Finally, one hour and ten minutes into the match and Evans hits his first top spin backhand having been exclusively sliced backhands to this stage. And it works out for him, catching Navone off guard, 15-15.

Evans rushes the net and slams an overhead smash winner, 40-30. Navone opens the court and earns the chance to put away an easy volley but he nets, deuce.

Break back chance for Evans after Navone nets. Navone backhand into the net and Evans does break back.

11:19 PM BST

Evans 6-4, 0-2 Navone*

Mis-hit backhand return by Navone but the ball beats Evans at the net, break point. Navone on the offensive, pushing Evans back behind the baseline, earning the short ball and blasting a forehand winner.

11:16 PM BST

Second Set: Evans* 6-4, 0-1 Navone

Steady start by Navone, who must be wondering how he lost the first set. Evans had to be at his absolute best to turn it around. Navone needs to make this match more physical rather than getting sucked into Evans’ games.

11:07 PM BST

Evans 6-4 Navone*

Evans’ experience and know-how have come to the fore as the match has wore on. His feel at the net is second to none and a brilliant volley proves too much for Navone and gives him a set point.

Evans double fault, his first of the match, deuce. That was a tight looking shot.

Anything Evans can do, Navone can as well. The Argentine comes up with a stunning pass on the run to give himself a break point.

Set point No 2 after an unreturned first serve. Evans first serve, Navone return sails long and Evans takes it. Great performance by Evans.

10:59 PM BST

Evans* 5-4 Navone

Nice move forward by Evans after a forehand approach down the line and he finishes with a forehand volley winner, 15-30.

Navone drop shot into the net. The Argentine froze a little bit there. Two break points for Evans. Evans slices a backhand into the net on the first. Then a forehand into the net by the Briton. Two costly errors and Navone survives for now.

Navone backhand into the net gives Evans another break point chance. Navone drags Evans side to side and Evans slices defensively into the net.

Evans slices down the line and Navone frames a backhand wide off the court, break point. Navone proves he is also good at the net, finishing with a backhand volley winner.

Navone forehand into the net as Evans refuses to allow his opponent out of the game, break point. WOW. Sensational from Evans. What a way to break. Navone targets Evans’ backhand, but the Briton hangs tough and executes a perfect forehand pass. Evans to serve for the set next.

10:49 PM BST

Evans 4-4 Navone*

Business-like service hold to love by Evans. He’s getting plenty of joy rushing Navone, who is a bit unsure about how to counter Evans’ tactics.

10:45 PM BST

Evans* 3-4 Navone

Chip and charge by Evans but Navone keeps his cool to beat him with a cross court backhand winner, 30-15.

Evans return into the net and Navone holds.

10:42 PM BST

Evans 3-3 Navone*

Evans is beginning to roll now and the errors are starting to come from Navone. Speedy hold to love for Evans, who is moving very at the moment.

10:38 PM BST

Evans* 2-3 Navone

Interestingly, Evans is also exclusively hitting sliced backhands so far. Evans hits that shot better than most on the tour and he forces Navone to generate his own pace.

Evans earns two break points after a backhand error from Navone. Navone double fault. Evans breaks back.

10:34 PM BST

Evans 1-3 Navone*

Evans finally gets on the board with a quick hold to love. Can he push Navone on his serve now?

10:29 PM BST

Evans* 0-3 Navone

Back comes Evans after a couple of loose points by Navone. Navone has an easy mid court forehand but nets, 15-40.

Navone saves the first break point with an unreturned first serve then the second with a forehand winner, deuce.

Evans earns another chance to break after rushing Navone into miscuing a forehand. Evans slices a backhand return long, deuce. And Navone escapes to consolidate the break.

10:24 PM BST

Evans 0-2 Navone*

Navone is most associated with the clay but already looks at ease on the blue hard courts at Flushing Meadows. He moves to 0-30 when Evans slices a backhand into the tramlines.

Evans tries to serve and volley but Navone beats him at the net with a return winner, three break points. Evans saves the first two points.

26 shot rally, Evans works his slice into the point but Navone looks comfortable dealing with it and turns the point in his favour with a forehand winner down the line to break.

10:19 PM BST

First Set: Dan Evans* 0-1 Mariano Navone (*denotes next server)

118mph ace from Navone to move 30-15. Nice movement from Evans at the net as he stretches to meet a backhand pass by Navone and places a volley on the sideline, 30-30.

Aggressive play by Evans is rewarded with a return winner that gives him a break point. Navone snuffs out the danger to make it deuce.

Forehand winner by Navone is too good for Evans and the Argentine holds. Evans will need to pick and choose the shots he chases after early on.

10:12 PM BST

Here we go!

We are back on Court 5 again for the third and final Briton in action today. It will be interesting to see how Evans starts given the record breaking match he played on Tuesday.

At what point will fatigue come into the match?

10:10 PM BST

ICYMI: How Evans reached the second round

09:58 PM BST

Evans in second round action

Hello and welcome to coverage from the US Open as Dan Evans bids to reach the third round.

The Briton made history on Tuesday when he defeated Karen Khachanov in the longest match in US Open history.

He needed five hours and 35 minutes to send the Russian crashing out of the tournament and was proud of being able to outlast his opponent.

“It was a long one. It was a long, long battle. I thought I played pretty well for the majority of the match. Obviously I was struggling physically, but so was he,” Evans said. “It was sort of who could last the longest in the end.”

Tonight, Evans faces Argentina’s Mariano Navone on Court 5. 2024 has been a year of tough results for Evans but was elated to come through a tough battle.

“I’m immensely proud that I came through the match. I think that’s the overriding feeling more than anything,” Evans said.

“I’ve had a lot of first rounds this year. It’s nice to win a match. Obviously it was a long match. But, yeah, that’s the overriding feeling is to still be able to win at this level. You always have doubts when you’ve been not winning. That’s normal in any walk of life. If you’re not doing well, you have doubts. It’s no different in tennis.”