Dan Evans and Neal Skupski clinch thrilling win to put GB into Davis Cup last eight

Neal Skupski and Dan Evans were the heros in Manchester - Getty Images/Alex Dodd

Dan Evans and Neal Skupski fought back from a set down to clinch a heroic doubles victory over France and seal Britain’s progression to the last eight of the Davis Cup.

The British pair came through a gruelling battle to edge out the experienced French duo of Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vassellin to cap off a fairytale ending for Britain on a day of high drama in Manchester.

After surviving four match points in the deciding set, Evans and Skupski kept their nerve in a final set tiebreak to seal the 1-6, 7-6, 7-6 triumph.

Leon Smith, the Great Britain captain, had a tough selection call to make for the winner-takes-all tie against an in-form France squad, with both nations needing to win to progress to November’s finals in Malaga.

Smith picked his highest-ranked players in Evans and Norrie to get the job in Manchester, leaving Murray and youngster Jack Draper to play the role of tactical cheerleaders courtside.

In the day’s opening rubber, Evans had fought back from a set and a break down against 19-year-0ld Arthur Fils to hand Britain a 1-0 lead.

But British No 1 Cameron Norrie could not match his compatriot’s comeback heroics in the second singles rubber, falling 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 to leave the tie going down to the wire in a doubles decider.

Andy Murray played chief cheerleader courtside in Manchester - Getty Images/Darren Staples

The Davis Cup might have lost some of its razzmatazz in recent years but a 13,000-strong crowd – a record for a Davis Cup tie in Britain – was treated to a high-octane finish with a fired-up Evans returning with Skupski in the doubles.

At times, there was barely anything to separate the two nations, but after nine hours of tennis it was Britain who came out on top.

Sebastien Grosjean, the France captain, also sprung a surprise by handing a Davis Cup debut to 19-year-old Fils who, at 44th in the world, is the highest-ranked teenager on the ATP Tour.

Evans was outfoxed early on by the young Frenchman, but despite being a set and a break down, he refused to reach for the panic button. He broke back to level the tie at 3-3 in the second set and as Fils’ serve began to unravel, Evans, hyping up the crowd, felt his way into the contest to the point he was almost flawless in his shotmaking.

Pinpointing deep groundstrokes that kept the Frenchman pinned on the backfoot, he clinched a crucial break in the opening game of the final set and never looked back to give Britain a 1-0 lead.

The Davis Cup might have lost some of its prestige over the years, but for Evans, who produced some gutsy passages of never-say-die tennis during both of his rubbers, the competition still holds a special place in his heart.

“For me, it was the be all and end all to play Davis Cup for my country and it still is,” said Evans, who joined an illustrious tribe of four British players to have played in 25 or more Davis Cup ties. “I’m never really a nervous person, but before the Davis Cup, when you’re waiting to play, it’s a different feeling.”

Norrie, however, did not enjoy the same fortune. Last year’s Wimbledon semi-finalist - who lost in straight sets to Stan Wawrinka last Friday - has struggled to rediscover the rich vein of form that saw him break into the world’s top 10 last year.

His double-fault at the business end of a tense third set with Umbert on match point was an apt summation of how his week - and last few months - have panned out.